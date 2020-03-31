Business as Usual Support, When Business isn’t Usual

MONTREAL – March, 31 2020 –Grass Valley is deploying a robust Business Continuity Initiative to help protect broadcasters, content owners and production companies, and give them enhanced operational support options and free access to selected services during this trying time. In the current climate, where media is crucial to inform and connect people, Grass Valley is stepping up its commitment to supporting the media industry through a series of free offers, discounted repairs and 24/7 access to its global technical support team at no cost.

To support production operations, now faced with keeping teams of remotely located personnel well connected to their workflows and content, Grass Valley is offering 90-day free licenses for GV STRATUS, sQ with Go! and EDIUS customers, meaning select client licenses and relevant core server software components will be available free of charge. Customers will be able to manage, create and deliver media to their audiences, using a tablet or computer, from home. The initiative will allow customers to collaborate on content creation with access via the cloud, or directly to their employer’s VPN.

For standalone EDIUS customers, Grass Valley is offering 90-day EDIUS licenses and EDIUS cloud testing (based on request or reservation) for all EDIUS Workgroup customers, enabling them to greatly expand their number of active users.

This initiative also includes significant benefits for Grass Valley support contract customers. For the next 90 days, the company will suspend its billable technical support process globally, so customers will not be charged for support, even if they do not have an entitlement. Existing Grass Valley customers will also be eligible for a 25 percent discount off the normal price for any exchange parts and factory repairs.

Finally, as our global crisis continues to limit travel and, therefore, the reach of Grass Valley’s live training capabilities, the company will soon announce a series of webinars including skills training for LiveTouch replay solutions, switcher software releases and NMOS, and remote connectivity for technical support operations.

Tim Shoulders, president of Grass Valley commented: “Our broadcast customers are facing considerable pressure to get breaking news to viewers and keep their operations running smoothly while following social distancing guidelines. Grass Valley is here to help with tools and support resources to ensure that no matter where their teams are working, they can keep viewers connected, informed and united.”