Broadway Video’s Sue Pelino Wins Emmy Award for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 12, 2017 – The Television Academy announced the winners of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards this past weekend. Sue Pelino of Broadway Video and the sound mixing team won the award for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special for their work on the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony that aired on HBO in April. Pelino served as re-recording mixer on the project.





“It is an honor to be recognized by the Academy for our work on the 32nd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” said Sue Pelino, Vice President of Audio Post Production, Broadway Video. “Our goal in preparing the televised package was to capture the true essence of the night. We wanted viewers to experience the energy and feel as if they were sitting in the tenth row of the Barclays Center. It’s a remarkable feeling to know that we have achieved that goal.”

Prior to this win, Pelino has received two Emmy awards and nine nominations. Her career as an audio post-production engineer rests on her early years playing guitar in rock bands and recording original songs in her home studio.

Produced by HBO entertainment in association with Playtone, Line by Line Productions, Alex Coletti Productions and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, the additional members of the winning sound team for the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony include Al Centrella, John Harris, Dave Natale, Jay Vicari, Erik Von Ranson and Simon Welch.

The Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special was presented at the 69th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will air September 16th on FX.