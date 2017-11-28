Broadway Video Ready for 4F Demand with Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - November 28, 2017 -Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), has expanded on its long-standing relationship with Broadway Video, a global mediaand entertainment production company, with the installation of an all-flash Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) G series.



Hitachi's VSP G series will enhance Broadway Video's 4K offerings and transform internal operations by allowing quick-turn, efficient and cost-effective production, post-production and delivery of television shows and commercials. Powered by the flash-optimized Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System (SVOS) and backed by a 100% data availability guarantee, the VSP lineup delivers performance, resiliency and workload scalability for even the most challenging of digital environments, allowing Broadway Video to integrate the right technology necessary to expand and meet the digital media production industry's changing needs.





"As Broadway Video continued to expand its support of the latest 4K content and technologies, it became clear that a more robust, optimized storage solution was needed as the company moved in this new direction. Staying current and relevant is always top of mind," said Stacey Foster, president and managing director, Broadway Video Digital and Production. "Hitachi's flash technology is reliable, efficient and fast. It improves the performance of business-critical applications by eliminating storage bottlenecks and consistently delivering immediate response rates."





Working in conjunction with Broadway Video for more than a decade, Hitachi technology has delivered production and distribution storage for hundreds of projects. With similar expectations on diminishing data loss and providing exceptional quality of service, the previous use of Hitachi technology has allowed for countless productions and uninterrupted executions on recognizable projects such as Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Now in its tenth season, the fully 4K delivered Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, an Embassy Row production, recently transitioned to Netflix and will be supported by Hitachi solutions' seamless delivery.





"Knowing that Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform powers Broadway Video's work on leading shows across platforms from the networks to Netflix, to Hulu is very exciting," said Bob Madaio, vice president of infrastructure and solutions marketing at Hitachi Vantara. "With the expansion of fully 4K digital production in media and entertainment, scalable capacity, reliably consistent performance and 24x7 uptime will be critically important. We are excited to continue working with Broadway Video as they innovate in this fully digital media workflow in the most efficient and reliable ways possible."





