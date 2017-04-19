Broadway Video Expands Focus to Address Business Functions Of the New Media Landscape

NEW YORK, APRIL 19, 2017 - Serving the media and entertainment industry for nearly four decades, Broadway Videohas expanded its focus on the business functions of streaming TV - production, distribution, branding, creative and monetization - all of which tie into the most significant emerging trends in the broadcast industry. By combining its legacy and core strength in content creation with innovative digital technologies and recently added branding and creative group, Broadway Video offers the assurance of further enabling the media and entertainment industry to reach new markets with highly targeted content.





In 2017, 1.7 million US adults are expected to cut the cable/satellite cord and opt for on-demand OTT services instead. As audiences continue to move in favor of OTT, Broadway Video is primed for a significant opportunity in this new landscape. As a New York content creator mainstay, Broadway Video has offices on both coasts to further develop its full slate of services that include:





traditional post-production: editorial, audio, design, color grading, finishing and screening

digital content workflow platforms

advanced encoding and transcoding solutions

metadata management

cloud-based file storage

creative content-based branding campaigns

"You know Broadway Video as the premier partner for traditional production services that it provides for programming such as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 30 Rock, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Detroiters," says Stacey Foster, President and Managing Director. "Now, Broadway Video is being recognized as an innovator of creativity that leverages legacy services with the new technologies for digital video production, content creation, distribution, delivery services and marketing tech strategies."





From post-production and 4k transmissions to delivery to OTT platforms, Broadway Video has worked on many notable broadcast productions. Most recently, it provided the audio mixing for the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and produced comprehensive 4K Ultra HD coverage of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to cable, satellite and telco providers. Another service Broadway Video provides includes addressing the video streaming needs for Roku. Above Average, one of Broadway Video's digital studios, is hosting and distributing content for the entire Roku Audience Network, which allows content creators to quickly submit programming.





Broadway Video divisions that contribute to these and other projects include Production Services, Branding + Creative and Digital Delivery:





PRODUCTION SERVICES

"Providing true end-to-end services that seamlessly carry a project from creation to platform delivery is uniquely valuable," says Stephanie Rutkowski, Executive Director of Digital Services. "With a large number of moving parts on any production, there are many considerations to take into account, all of which affect time and money."





Broadway Video Production Services is a one stop shop for content creators. From conception through completion, the team of experienced and motivated editors, producers, mixers and technicians provides all the services necessary to complete a project most efficiently. The services include production, editing, sound mixing, ADR, color correction, digitizing and delivery, all the tools necessary to ensure the highest quality completed product. Broadway Video Production Services will be represented at the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SU10225).





BRANDING + CREATIVE

"Broadway Video clearly saw a need to evolve to stay relevant within the new media landscape and also needed a competitive differentiator, which it recognized in its own creative reputation," said Elaine Cantwell, Chief Creative Officer, Branding + Creative. "By adding the Branding + Creative group to Broadway Video's services, we're able to focus on our breadth of talent in order to function as an architect of well-crafted viewing experiences that elevate brands."





With a rich history of creating entertainment experiences, Broadway Video has an outstanding reputation for finding and nurturing talent. The Branding + Creative group is a natural extension of this legacy, as the group finds the unique aspects of a brand and allows those attributes to shine through.





DIGITAL DELIVERY

Broadway Video's Digital 1 service is a single portal that facilitates preparation, aggregation and delivery of digital content across multiple platforms in a single, seamless process for OTT marketplaces. This workflow consists of advanced encoding and transcoding solutions, rich metadata management, cloud-based file storage, format conversion, quality control and closed captioning capabilities. Large networks as well as independent content creators can deliver to Broadway Video's multiple qualified platforms, which include Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Netflix, Roku and Vudu among others. At the 2017 NAB Show (Booth SU10225), Broadway Video will debut its Digital 1 workflow solution, which is a one stop destination for content owners.





About Broadway Video

Founded in 1979 by Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video (www.broadwayvideo.com) is a global media and entertainment company now in its fourth decade of completing television, film, music, digital and commercial projects. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Broadway Video produces and distributes original content for all platforms and offers one-stop tools and talent for editorial, audio, design, color grading, finishing and screening, as well as digital file storage and distribution.