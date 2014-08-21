BroadStream Unveils CURRENT News Production System at IBC 2014

Next generation workflow accelerator for live news production

Atlanta, GA August 21st 2014: At IBC 2014 on stand 8.B29, BroadStream Solutions, the global broadcast solutions provider, will unveil CURRENT, the Company's next generation workflow accelerator for live news production.

Designed to integrate directly into all aspects of television news production workflows, from ingest and proxy generation through playout, CURRENT provides video tools to streamline workflows and accelerate the time it takes to bring news to air.

CURRENT allows news teams to begin working with incoming content directly from their desktops the moment it arrives and play immediately to air without transcoding delays. With content viewing and clip trimming inside the News Room Computer System (NRCS), CURRENT directly integrates video into the newsroom workflow, bringing certainty to content selection and rundown accuracy.

Key features include:

Automated ingest and proxy creation for incoming video feeds and files

Ability to begin working with and editing video immediately after beginning ingest

Direct interfaces to common video delivery services eliminates transfers and transcoding

MOS integration with newsroom computer systems

Plug-in to provide video browsing and editing directly in the NRCS

Integration with non-linear edit systems and direct support for NLE video formats

"In television news, nothing is more important than the speed at which you can turn a story around and get it on air, and nothing accelerates your existing news workflows faster than our new CURRENT system. Our complete suite of tools and technologies integrate video content inside your Newsroom Computer System to deliver winning results. We are excited to unveil this new product at IBC 2014 as part of a full complement of creative playout solutions, comments Ben Wolk, BroadStream's President of Sales and Marketing.

BroadStream's new CURRENT system is available immediately from BroadStream worldwide. It will be showcased for the first time at IBC 2014 on Stand B.29 together with the OASYS integrated playout product which now forms part of the full suite of BroadStream playout solutions.