BroadStream Solutions at the 2017 NAB Show

BroadStream Solutions Inc., one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the broadcast space, is heading into the 2017 NAB Show with its biggest team ever to capitalize on the opportunity the show offers. BroadStream will have 30 people on hand -- nearly twice as many as in 2016 -- to demonstrate its renewed commitment to the market and show broadcasters how it brings peace of mind to broadcast operations.



At the 2017 NAB Show, BroadStream will demonstrate OASYS, a multipurpose, unified software platform that enables broadcasters and playout centers to deliver high-quality content with the flexibility, scalability, and agility to adapt as customers' broadcast needs change.



OASYS streamlines the workflow and allows content producers to improve their on-air presentations by integrating playout, scheduling, and graphics in one unique software architecture. BroadStream's easy-to-use and cost-effective modular system architecture enables broadcasters to customize the specific functionality needed for each channel.



On display at NAB will be four specific demonstration areas showing 4K playout, virtualized machine capabilities, multichannel HD/SD/IP hybrid functionality, and graphics and playout management functionality with time delay. The time-delay feature lets users configure OASYS to delay playback of the live output anywhere from one minute to 100 hours, with multiple options to time shift or delay live feeds automatically.



These modular applications for redundancy, multichannel client, and graphics options are designed to run both independently or as part of a larger networked system, providing the flexibility to build systems for either simple channel-in-a-box deployments or large, multichannel operations.



Customers can quickly reconfigure their systems to take advantage of new business opportunities with higher ROI potential.



"Over the past year, BroadStream has invested significantly in strengthening our sales engineering and development teams around the world. We've seen strong interest in BroadStream products from every region, so we're sending all of our sales teams from four continents to NAB this year. We've also secured twice as much space this year to accommodate more people, and our new booth design will reflect our new strength in the industry."

-- David Bowes, President and CEO, BroadStream Solutions





BroadStream's playout software is designed, delivered, and supported to bring peace of mind in the broadcast industry. Looking forward, the next five to 10 years will be completely different from the last. Every broadcaster's ROI will stand or fall based on the agility and service-culture of the software company it chooses as a partner. BroadStream is the best-equipped partner for the fast-changing and unpredictable future of the broadcast industry because of its agile and service-focused culture.



