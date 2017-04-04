BroadStream Invests in Continued Growth and Service-Focused Culture

ATLANTA -- April 4, 2017 -- BroadStream Solutions Inc., one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the broadcast space, has appointed three executives as part of its ongoing investment in the company's continued growth, global strategy, and service-focused culture.



David Bowes has been appointed BroadStream's president and CEO. Bowes has more than 30 years' experience as an executive heading manufacturing and technology-based businesses, and he has overseen aggressive growth in both European and American companies. Bowes brings sophisticated large organization training and management tools to the business, and he has the experience to help BroadStream build a solid platform upon which it can scale to the next level.



Meanwhile, Frank Summerfield has joined BroadStream's expanding senior leadership team with a promotion to vice president of international sales. With a background in electronic engineering and more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the broadcast industry, Summerfield has built a successful track record with key organizations such as Scientific Atlanta (Cisco), Harmonic, and ADC. His vast industry experience throughout Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, and Africa includes both key-account assignments and sales- management responsibilities with those well-known organizations. He also serves on the executive committee of the SCTE. In his new role with BroadStream, Summerfield will direct the efforts of the entire international sales team, helping to coordinate sales activities and assisting in integrating regional sales teams with the company's support functions in Croatia and the USA.



Finally, BroadStream has hired Melissa Preslar as vice president of continuous improvement, a new senior leadership position that reflects the company's commitment to being a learning enterprise that values every employee and listens to the customer. Preslar has several years of experience within manufacturing and technology companies in management training, team building, and Lean Six Sigma -- a proven program that has enabled companies in other industries to become purely customer-centric and process-driven. Preslar has been appointed to help build strong teams within BroadStream, connecting everyone in the business to established goals and targets and creating a nimble and agile organization. As BroadStream stands poised for another year of significant growth, Preslar's continuous improvement effort will lay a solid foundation based on strong processes, a culture that drives out fear, and extensive staff training.



"More than providing stellar products, we want our customers to know we always have their backs -- and that depends entirely on our people and the attitude we instill throughout the company," Bowes said. "So, we've not only called upon one of our own industry experts, Frank Summerfield, to bolster international support and fulfill our ambitious growth targets in Asia, India, and Europe, but we've also gone outside the broadcast space to bring in Melissa Preslar, whose skills, experience, and methods are tried and proven in other industries but are uncommon in broadcasting. I don't know of another broadcasting company that has a continuous improvement specialist on its senior leadership team. All these efforts will translate to a better service experience for our customers."



BroadStream's substantial growth and global investment in personnel will be evident at the 2017 NAB Show in Booth N5619, where the company will have 30 people in attendance -- nearly twice as many as last year and its largest team ever.



More information about BroadStream products and services is available at www.broadstream.com.



About BroadStream Solutions Inc.

BroadStream's playout software is designed, delivered, and supported to bring peace of mind in the broadcast industry. Looking forward, the next five to 10 years will be completely different from the last. Every broadcaster's ROI will stand or fall based on the agility and service-culture of the software company it chooses as a partner. BroadStream is the best-equipped partner for the fast-changing and unpredictable future of the broadcast industry because of its agile and service-focused culture.



All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.



