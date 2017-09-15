Broadpeak's nanoCDN Multicast ABR Technology Deployed in the 50th CPE Device, Demonstrating Company's Leadership Position for Live ABR

RENNES, France -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that its nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR technology has been successfully integrated with SmarDTV Hotspot, the OTT gateway tailored to streamline the delivery of live TV and VOD on mobile devices in low-connectivity areas. Since it was introduced in 2012, nanoCDN has been adopted by more than 25 global vendors for use in set-top boxes, home gateways, WiFi routers, broadband gateways, and HDMI dongles. Partnering with SmarDTV represents the fiftieth integration for nanoCDN -- a huge achievement for making live television delivery to any device scalable and affordable. Through unmatched deployment and ecosystem expertise for multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak leads the industry in helping operators deliver broadcast-quality video on every screen.



Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN multicast ABR enables operators to manage the consumption peaks of live ABR services for millions of simultaneous viewers cost-effectively, using only a few megabits per second from their networks. nanoCDN supports multiple use cases, including live TV, zero latency, multiscreen delivery via satellite, and 4K video distribution, answering all of the challenges that pay-TV operators face in delivering live and on-demand services to tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices.



"Multicast ABR is changing the world of multiscreen service delivery, and we are proud to be the first technology provider that offered a working ABR multicast solution deployed by leading operators worldwide," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Creating partnerships with CPE providers like SmarDTV, we're able to get nanoCDN into more homes and venues, transforming the multiscreen video delivery landscape."



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



