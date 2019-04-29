Broadpeak Wins Three Awards at 2019 NAB Show, Champions Ultra-Low Latency With Multicast ABR

RENNES, France — April 29, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that its ultra-low-latency multicast ABR and local video caching technologies won multiple awards at the 2019 NAB Show. The company's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution with ultra-low latency and device synchronization for live streaming was presented with the 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award and IABM's BaM Award in the Consume category. In addition, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box was recognized by PRODU magazine in the IP delivery category.

"Broadpeak's nanoCDN is the only multicast ABR technology on the market today that combines multicast delivery with CMAF and chunked transfer encoding, allowing operators to send video chunks while they are being processed," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Winning these awards acknowledges our hard work, swift responsiveness to industry challenges, and pioneering role in bringing ultra-low-latency multicast ABR, as well as local video caching technology, to the market."

As the first provider of multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak has set the benchmark for scalable, live multiscreen video delivery. The company's nanoCDN solution leverages multicast ABR technology to synchronize all devices receiving a live feed in the HLS or MPEG-DASH format. As a result, it eliminates the echo effects of several screens in the same location. It also significantly reduces end-to-end latency, bringing it down from 30 to 40 seconds to where it is with traditional digital TV. By solving these issues, the solution enables pay-TV operators to switch from IPTV technology to full ABR.

In addition, PRODU recognized Broadpeak for its BroadCache Box solution. The solution, deployed by HBO Latin America, leverages local video caching technology to lower CDN costs for broadcasters and content providers. Using BroadCache Box, broadcasters can dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscriber QoE by deploying local caches into the networks of telecom or cable operators. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

