Broadpeak TV Connect 2017 Exhibitor Preview

At TV Connect 2017, Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions will demonstrate how Pay-TV operators and content providers can dramatically improve the user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT by leveraging the company's unique technologies.



What's NEW for Content Providers:



Always Choose the Best CDN for Video Delivery With umbrellaCDN(TM) and CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector is an innovative solution that allows content providers to always choose the best CDN for delivering video content. At TV Connect 2017, Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate an advanced capability of umbrellaCDN called CDN Diversity, which enables content providers to take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service to combine their contributions and deliver the content with a quality exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN.



Video Delivery Analytics Are a Game-Changer for Multiscreen Video Delivery

The new standalone video analytics solution from Broadpeak(R) is making a huge impact on the way that content providers deliver video. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE perceived by end-users, leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and user engagement.



What's NEW for Operators:



Low Latency Means No Screen Left Behind!

At TV Connect 2017, Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate how its nanoCDN(TM) technology can greatly reduce latency for live video streaming on every screen. The solution brings latency in the live multiscreen ABR streaming environment equivalent to what is experienced with IPTV.



nanoCDN makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. The usage of nanoCDN also considerably reduces the amount of video that needs to be buffered at the player level to ensure a smooth playout without glitches and rebuffering.



Cloud PVR Optimizes Delivery of Live TV Recordings and Playback for Multiscreen

At TV Connect 2017, Broadpeak(R) will showcase its cloud PVR solution, which enables operators to launch any number of recordings on various channels simultaneously, without any constraint on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device. The recorded content can be viewed on any device type.



Broadpeak offers all scenarios for shared copy and private copy cloud PVR. Using Cloud PVR, operators can deliver a broad range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



