Broadpeak Streamlines Multiscreen Delivery With New BkS350 Origin Packager

RENNES, France -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today added the BkS350 origin packager with on-the-fly packaging capabilities to its range of streaming servers. Using the BkS350 origin packager, operators can dynamically convert recorded and VOD content into any ABR streaming format while securing content with DRM encryption. By enabling operators to package video content on the fly, the BkS350 reduces storage costs and optimizes resources for multiscreen delivery, making it the ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including VOD and cloud PVR services. Broadpeak will showcase the new BkS350 at IBC2015, stand 4.B78.

"Due to the number of adaptive bit rate streaming formats and DRM systems in use today, multiscreen delivery often requires significant storage resources, making it quite expensive especially for cloud PVR private copy implementations," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "With our new BkS350 origin server, operators don't need to store content in a wide range of ABR formats because content is stored only once and adapted on-demand to any device by leveraging on-the-fly packaging. This dynamic approach to multiscreen delivery dramatically reduces capital and operational costs."

The BkS350 origin server supports a wide range of adaptive bit rate formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH, enabling operators to efficiently deliver video content to any screen, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee the best possible video quality for all the viewers whatever their device.

The BkS350 origin server can be integrated within a comprehensive video delivery system from Broadpeak, or implemented as a standalone product for broadcasters that want to manage their origin server and stream content in various formats via a CDN as a service. Through a user-friendly, Web-based GUI, the BkS350 simplifies configuration, allowing operators to package content in any ABR streaming format and their choice of DRM.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-BkS350GUI.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak's Origin Packager BkS350_Graphic User Interface