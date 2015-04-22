Broadpeak Simplifies Video Content Delivery Management With Release 5.0 of BkM100 CDN Manager

RENNES, France -- April 22, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced the release of version 5.0 of its BkM100 CDN Manager designed to simplify the delivery of pay-TV services to any screen, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Through the introduction of a new graphical user interface (GUI), the BkM100 CDN Manager V5.0 enables operators to monitor the complete CDN system accurately in order to perform capacity planning and to troubleshoot ingest, propagation, and delivery issues quickly for live and on-demand content. This allows operators to provide a superior quality of service (QoS) to subscribers. Broadpeak will show the new BkM100 CDN Manager at TV Connect 2015, in London, April 28-30, at stand 119.

"The complexity of video streaming systems increases in parallel with the multiplication of networks addressed, such as cable, IPTV, OTT, mobile, and the number of applications supported, including VOD, live TV, catch-up TV, and cloud-PVR," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "This makes it essential to have a high-performance, easy-to-use management system for organizing and centrally monitoring all of the components of the delivery system. The latest version of our BkM100 CDN Manager allows operators to manage and monitor all of the modules and streaming equipment in the content delivery chain simplistically through a centralized user interface that requires little training, resulting in increased operational efficiencies as well as cost savings."

After taking a look at the GUI on Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Manager V5.0, operators can quickly assess the status of the entire CDN system. By helping operators pinpoint and resolve video delivery issues faster (i.e., identifying when configuration or load problems exist, when a streaming server component or a link is down, etc.), the BkM100 CDN Manager improves QoS for end users.

Using the BkM100 CDN Manager, operators can manage a combination of streaming and cache video servers in the most intelligent manner possible. As opposed to providing operators with a simple cache solution like most traditional CDN management systems on the market, the BkM100 CDN Manager offers a smart caching strategy. Advanced caching mechanisms based on content popularity analysis allow operators to alleviate the requirements on storage space and delivery pipe size, leading to important cost savings. The BkM100 CDN Manager V5.0 includes additional bandwidth management capabilities that limit the number of simultaneous streams in a house or the bitrate of content on specific devices. Based on an open architecture, the BkM100 CDN Manager offers seamless integration with service platforms and content management systems, making it easy for cable, IPTV, and OTT operators to integrate into the network.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

