Broadpeak SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 Exhibitor Preview

Multiscreen video consumption continues to grow for both live and on-demand content. As a result, today's cable operators are finding it increasingly challenging to deliver the best user experience possible over bandwidth-constrained networks. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how cable operators can deliver high-quality video on any screen by leveraging the latest innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions.



Key Technology Demos



nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Empowers High-Quality Video Streaming at Minimal Bandwidth

Multicast ABR technology is now being adopted by the industry. Stop by Broadpeak® booth 1653 at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 to see its benefits in action from the first technology provider with a working ABR multicast solution, launched in 2012 and deployed in over 50 CPE devices. Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution has successfully been deployed by leading operators worldwide for live multiscreen service delivery.



nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



Several new use cases for nanoCDN will be shown at Cable-Tec Expo, including zero latency for live video streaming.



Delivering Petabytes of TV Recordings and Playback on Every Screen Is Easy With Broadpeak® Cloud PVR

Broadpeak® Cloud PVR makes it possible for subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint for the end-user on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device.



Broadpeak supports all scenarios for Cloud PVR, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared copy or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.



Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.



