Broadpeak Revenue Grows By 55 Percent in 2014

Company Plans to Broaden Its Reach Further by Launching a New Sales and Operations Center in the United States

RENNES, France -- April 2, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery technologies, today revealed that the company experienced a 55-percent increase in revenues for 2014, making it the fourth year that Broadpeak has achieved profitable financial results. The accelerated growth can be attributed to Broadpeak's successful strategy for multiscreen delivery, which is designed to help cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience to customers.

"We have enjoyed a very successful 2014 and I would like to thank our existing and new customers for making it possible," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "Broadpeak is currently growing faster than the market, enabling us to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to developing innovative CDN solutions that allow our customers to support new business models in today's challenging multiscreen environment. In 2015, we remain committed to improving CDN technologies and in being open, adaptable, and flexible for both customers and partners alike."

Over the last year, Broadpeak's CDN technologies have been successfully deployed worldwide by 15 new telecom and cable customers. In order to optimally address additional markets, Broadpeak recently opened up a new regional office in Brazil while also adding sales support in China. In 2015, the company plans to further broaden its reach by launching a new sales and operations center in the United States while adding sales resources in Japan and South Korea, three markets that are currently experiencing significant growth.

Broadpeak's CDN solutions can be deployed in the network, in the home, or on the go, providing operators with a complete and effective strategy for distributing content. The company's nanoCDN(TM) and umbrellaCDN(TM) technologies have been the recipient of CSI magazine's prestigious CSI Award for the last three years in the "Best Web TV Technology" category.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

