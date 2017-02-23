Broadpeak Reduces Latency for OTT Live Video Streaming by 90 Percent

RENNES, France -- Feb. 22, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today a new low-latency solution that dramatically reduces the latency common when video is streamed live to connected devices. Leveraging multicast technology and managed network capabilities, Broadpeak's solution decreases latency by 90 percent, allowing end-users to enjoy the same consistent video experience they are used to with IPTV on any screen, without massive buffering. Given the increased consumption of live video on multiscreen, this is a game-changing solution for content operators, especially for live sports applications. Broadpeak will demonstrate its nanoCDN(TM) solution with low-latency capabilities at Mobile World Congress and the 2017 NAB Show.



"Today's television viewers love watching live sports and news anytime, anywhere, on any device. One of the challenges operators face is that these events attract very large audiences, resulting in a delay from 30 seconds to over a minute," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our nanoCDN is the only solution that can effectively resolve latency during live streaming on connected devices, bringing the normal delay down by 90 percent. By resolving the challenges content operators face with regards to guaranteeing high quality for live streaming, Broadpeak nanoCDN with low-latency capabilities is set to make a huge impact on the OTT live environment."



The solution is based on Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN multicast ABR, which transfers the traffic from an unmanaged to a managed network, guaranteeing bandwidth and allowing buffer reduction in the player.



By solving the scalability and latency issues caused by live unicast streaming, nanoCDN enables operators to mutualize their head-end, rely on cost-effective Android STBs, and extend their eligibility by supporting ABR streaming for all screens.



About Broadpeak(R)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



