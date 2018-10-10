Broadpeak Products at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018

Today's cable and telco operators are delivering a massive amount of live TV and VOD to all screens. To be competitive, they need content delivery network (CDN) solutions that ensure an exceptional quality of experience for viewers with zero latency and maximum scalability. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how its CDN solutions help operators become a smart AV pipe to the home and make a seamless transition to all-IP video delivery. Key highlights will include cloud PVR, multicast ABR, and origin server and packaging solutions.

nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Boosts QoE, Minimizes Bandwidth

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak® is transforming live multiscreen video delivery. At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the company will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen.

Several use cases for nanoCDN will be showcased, including low latency for live video streaming.

Cloud PVR — Deliver Petabytes of TV Recordings and Playback On Every Screen

Broadpeak's Cloud PVR solution is used by some of the largest pay-TV operators globally. Providing operators with a simple, scalable and flexible solution for delivering time-shifted TV services, Broadpeak's solution allows subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint on the available bandwidth or the number of tuners on the reception device. With Cloud PVR, service providers can deliver start-over and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared copy or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.

Package, Protect, and Deliver Video Content in All ABR Formats

Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Server and Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open internet networks through unique on-the-ﬂy packaging and cache management capabilities. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Broadpeak will showcase its BkS350 Origin Server and Packager, which supports all streaming formats and a wide range of applications, including live, VOD, cloud time-shifting, start-over, and catch-up TV. The BkS350 platform can be run on hardware or virtual machine, providing operators with maximum deployment flexibility. By providing an easy migration path from QAM to IP distribution, the BkS350 increases video delivery efficiencies and cost savings.

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

