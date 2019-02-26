Broadpeak Products at CABSAT 2019

The video streaming market continues to experience rapid growth. More than 310 million connected households will have at least one OTT service by 2024, according to a recent report from Parks Associates. To take advantage of these opportunities, content providers and pay-TV operators need scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens. Whether the video service is delivered over managed or unmanaged networks, the quality has to be exceptional.

At CABSAT 2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its CDN, cloud PVR, multicast ABR, multiscreen via satellite, and local video caching solutions, which go above and beyond in meeting the requirements for superior QoE and efficient content delivery.

CDN Solution for TV Everywhere Delivery

Broadpeak CDN is a scalable multiscreen solution that can be deployed by operators on-premises or in virtualized environments to ensure the best video quality of experience for subscribers on every device, with increased bandwidth and storage efficiency. By supporting a variety of advanced applications, from nonlinear TV to multiscreen and ad insertion, Broadpeak's CDN increases monetization for operators. The comprehensive solution includes a centralized management and monitoring system, origin packager, caching servers, and analytics.

Cloud PVR Solution for Nonlinear TV Services Minus the Bandwidth Constraints

Broadpeak's Cloud PVR solution provides operators with a simple, scalable, and flexible approach to delivering time-shifted TV services, including start-over, catch-up TV, and impulsive recording, using a shared or private copy model. With the Cloud PVR solution, television subscribers can launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint on the available bandwidth or the number of tuners on the reception device. Featuring the capability to process recorded content on the fly and enable viewing on any device type, Broadpeak's Cloud PVR solution helps operators meet the growing consumer demand for time-shifted content on every screen. This solution has been successfully deployed by tier-1 operators around the world.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CloudPVR.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak® Cloud PVR Solution

nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Boosts QoE, Minimizes Bandwidth, and Dramatically Decreases Latency

As the first provider of multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak sets the benchmark for scalable live multiscreen video delivery. At CABSAT 2019, the company will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.

nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen with ultra-low latency. Broadpeak will demonstrate innovative new features for nanoCDN, such as Common Media File Format (CMAF) and chunked transfer encoding support to further decrease latency for OTT live streaming.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CDNandTVEverywhere.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak® is Revolutionizing Live Multiscreen Video Delivery With nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Technology

Multicast ABR Technology is Transforming Satellite Distribution

At CABSAT 2019, Broadpeak will demonstrate new features of its nanoCDN solution for satellite, allowing operators to deliver a true OTT experience while preserving the quality of traditional satellite distribution. Broadpeak's nanoCDN for satellite allows operators to provide live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. By leveraging storage available on the receiver, operators can further expand their offering to include advanced non-linear services such as time-shifting or start-over TV for increased monetization. The solution can be combined with a hybrid broadband network or used without internet access.

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video Caching Technology

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers an innovative solution that leverages local video caching technology. Using BroadCache Box, broadcasters can dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE. BroadCache Box deploys local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks, and the most popular content from a specific content provider is stored. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. The most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic; therefore, caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs. As an added benefit, BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs. The solution can be used for both live and on-demand content and supports secured HTTPS connections.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-BroadCacheBoxLocalCache.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak® BroadCache Box Helping Broadcasters Dramatically Reduce CDN Costs While Boosting Subscriber QoE

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

