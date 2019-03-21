Broadpeak Products at 2019 NAB Show

The video-streaming market continues to experience rapid growth. To take advantage of the opportunities this brings, content providers and pay-TV operators need scalable, cost-effective content-delivery solutions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens, whether delivered over managed or unmanaged networks. At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its CDN, Cloud PVR, ad insertion, multicast ABR, multiscreen via satellite, and local video-caching solutions. Additionally, Broadpeak will showcase how it's leading the charge for better QoE and efficient content delivery by supporting ultra-low latency, Android TV, and 5G technologies.

Innovations for Operators:

IPTV DASH

Broadpeak® envisions "IPTV DASH" as the future for pay-TV operators. This concept consists of merging the worlds of traditional TV and connected devices to capitalize on their respective benefits while removing their drawbacks. The use of ABR formats to address all screens and all services (i.e., live, VOD, Cloud PVR) is the cornerstone of this approach. Through the implementation of multicast ABR in MPEG-DASH (or HLS) format, operators can benefit from the greater flexibility offered by OTT combined with the scalability and low latency offered by IPTV. IPTV DASH supports a wide range of premium applications, including:

• Cloud PVR: With Broadpeak's solution, operators have a simple, scalable, and flexible approach to delivering time-shifted TV services, including start-over, catch-up TV and impulsive recording on all screens, with the possibility of recording and watching seamlessly with any device.

• Ultra-low latency: Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution enables ultra-low latency on every screen. New features for nanoCDN will be demonstrated at the 2019 NAB Show, such as Common Media File Format and chunked transfer encoding, which further decrease latency for OTT live streaming.

• Device synchronization: Leveraging nanoCDN, operators can synchronize the devices that are receiving live content within a home network in ABR format in order to avoid echo effects that impact the user experience. This capability is especially useful in bars, restaurants, and common facilities, where several screens display the same content.

• Server-side ad insertion: Operators can quickly boost monetization by deploying a CDN with first-class multiscreen Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) capabilities, using manifest manipulation techniques that come together with ABR formats. At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak will show how operators can deploy dynamic targeted advertising for live and VOD workflows, and how this technology can be used to deploy Emergency Alert System messages on all screens and on all services (including VOD).

Demo of Next-Gen CDNs for 5G Content Delivery

5G networks are the future of content delivery in the mobile-operator world. At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how it is actively participating in the definition of 5G standards and developing caching solutions and tools for optimizing resource management allocation for mobile networks, using either multicast or unicast depending on the popularity of the content.

Demo of Broadpeak and Telstra Innovative Device Detection and LTE Broadcast/HEVC Enabling Solution for Mobile Networks

At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® and Telstra will demonstrate an innovative solution that optimizes video quality and efficiency over fixed and mobile networks. The joint solution combines Broadpeak’s umbrellaCDN™/BkA100 analytics with Telstra’s intelligence in mobile sports apps and real time network awareness.

The solution dramatically increases video streaming quality and efficiency for telco operators while providing the best possible QoE for end users.

Multicast ABR for Satellite

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology for satellite is at the heart of the ready-to-deploy, cost-effective solution for OTT delivery, allowing operators to address scalable multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite.

Innovations for Content Providers:

Package, Protect, and Deliver Video Content in All ABR Formats

Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Server and Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open internet networks through unique, on-the-ﬂy packaging and cache-management capabilities. At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® will showcase its BkS350 Origin Server and Packager, which supports all streaming formats and a wide range of applications, including live, VOD, cloud time-shifting, start-over, and catch-up TV. The BkS350 platform can be run on hardware or virtual machine, providing operators with maximum deployment flexibility. By providing an easy migration path from QAM to IP distribution, the BkS350 increases video-delivery efficiencies and cost savings.

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video-Caching Technology

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a unique solution that leverages local video-caching technology. Using BroadCache Box, broadcasters can dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE by deploying local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Enhance Content Quality With umbrellaCDN™ With CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for streaming their content. At the 2019 NAB Show, Broadpeak® will highlight new video-analytics features and CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking feature of umbrellaCDN that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.

Broadpeak Presentation at the 2019 NAB Show:

On Tuesday, April 9 at 11:40 a.m. PDT at the Connected Media|IP Presentation Theater (NAB Stand SU11621), Broadpeak product manager Damien Sterkers will give a presentation titled "How to Erase the Latency Gap Between Broadcast and Live HTTP Video Streams Thanks to Multicast ABR Technology." His presentation will examine how operators can decrease latency for multiscreen video streaming down to only two seconds in order to increase viewer satisfaction and ensure sports fans can enjoy live action in real time.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems, reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

