Broadpeak Powers Delta's New Video Service in the Netherlands

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Feb. 4, 2020 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Dutch cable operator Delta Fiber Nederland, has launched a new video service powered by Broadpeak's multicast ABR solution. Using Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ technology integrated into AminoOS software, and running on AminoVU STB devices, Delta Fiber Nederland can deliver live TV to subscribers with an exceptional quality of experience (QoE) without making substantial infrastructure investments.

"One of the primary concerns we had when launching our new video service based on HTTP video delivery was how to guarantee a high quality of experience during live events when there are a large number of viewers and network bandwidth is constrained," said Bart Smeels, manager platforms and services at Delta Fiber Nederland. "We chose Broadpeak as our solutions provider because they lead the industry in multicast ABR technology implementations. With nanoCDN we can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of our live service, supporting several hundred thousand simultaneous viewers and using only a few megabits per second from our network while maintaining the quality that viewers expect. We are very happy with the technology and the Broadpeak team, and we have had zero issues since we launched the system in production."

nanoCDN makes live HTTP video delivery to any device scalable by turning the Amino STBs into active components of Delta's content delivery infrastructure. During live events, when there is a peak in video consumption, nanoCDN relies on multicast ABR delivery to minimize bandwidth consumption. Whether it's one or one million viewers watching, the same amount of network bandwidth is used. By combining multicast ABR streaming with software agents running directly on the STB, nanoCDN technology significantly improves QoE for Delta Fiber Nederland viewers. Highly flexible and scalable, nanoCDN will enable the operator to expand its video service into the multiscreen environment in the future.

"We are excited to join forces with Delta Fiber Nederland, a leading television provider in the Netherlands, on this initiative to bring live ABR television to the main screen," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Through the power of multicast ABR technology, operators all around the world are discovering how they can make live HTTP video delivery affordable and streamlined, building the future of IPTV."

