Broadpeak Offers Solution to Optimize Live TV Delivery to Any Screen on Cable Gateway Design From STMicroelectronics

RENNES, France -- Jan. 5, 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, is working with STMicroelectronics to improve live Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) television delivery. Using an integrated solution that consists of Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR technology and ST's Alicante (STiD128) DOCSIS(R) 3.0 cable gateway design and Android(TM) application for set-top boxes (STB), operators can cost-effectively deliver live video to every screen, including TVs and secondary devices, such as smartphones and tablets, while providing a superior quality of experience.

"Delivering high-quality live http content can be challenging for operators due to network bandwidth constraints, especially for those live events that gather the largest audience," said Thomas Meyer, headless product line manager, Consumer Product Division, STMicroelectronics. "By working closely with Broadpeak, a leader in video delivery technology, we are able to provide operators with a groundbreaking end-to-end system that can infinitely scale the delivery of live TV channels independently of the number of viewers."

Through a combination of Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR technology and ST SoCs, operators can distribute live http TV channels to millions of devices using only a few Mbps from their network. With multicast ABR, content is only streamed once in the network, regardless of the number of viewers watching.

Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology is made of a server that converts http live TV channels into multicast streams and an agent that runs on ST SoCs in home broadband gateways and STBs without introducing delay and significant impact on system resources and power consumption. The agent receives and translates the multicast streams into unicast for delivery to individual devices in the home. This multicast-to-unicast process, and the strong performance of ST SoCs, allows operators to save significant network bandwidth while enabling Ultra HD video delivery to end users, who can receive several simultaneous 4K video streams on any device within the home.

"Working closely with ST, we're able to provide operators with a quick time-to-market solution for the scalable delivery of 4K live television to http screens," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO and president, Broadpeak. "At the heart of the solution is our award-winning nanoCDN technology, which offers cable operators an easy migration path to a full IP distribution."

A live demonstration of Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR technology on an ST cable gateway design will be shown at ST's private suite in Las Vegas during CES, the industry's major technology showcase, Jan. 6-9, 2016.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

