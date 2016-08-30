Broadpeak Improves Video Quality of Experience With New BroadCache Box

RENNES, France -- Aug. 30, 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for content providers and pay-tv operators worldwide, today announced BroadCache Box, a new video caching solution for broadcasters and content aggregators. BroadCache Box enables content providers to deploy local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks to dramatically reduce CDN costs while boosting subscribers' quality of experience (QoE).

"BroadCache Box extends our range of CDN solutions for broadcasters and content aggregators, adding a local video cache solution to our existing array of solutions comprising of our CDN selector, origin packager, CDN as a service, and video delivery analytics," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "As a leading provider of CDN solutions delivering over 500 PBs of video content every month, Broadpeak is extremely well-positioned to help content providers maximize QoE and CDN cost savings."

BroadCache Box consists of a system of local caching servers. Each CDN-in-a-box unit deployed in an ISP's point of presence (PoP) stores the most popular content from a specific content provider. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. As the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic, caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs.

Deploying BroadCache Boxes also benefits telecom and cable operators as the traffic coming from the caches does not generate any transit costs on their behalf. The solution can be used for both live and on-demand content and supports secured HTTPS connections.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

