Broadpeak IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

With video consumption on every device now ubiquitous, pay-TV operators and content providers are finding it increasingly hard to differentiate themselves in terms of providing the best user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT. Broadpeak(R) will address this trend and more, by demonstrating its latest innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions at IBC2017. By offering the most comprehensive range of video distribution solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators, Broadpeak is delivering the future of television.



Sept. 14-19

Amsterdam

Broadpeak(R) -- Stand 5.C72



Key Technology Demos



Innovations for Pay-TV Operators:



nanoCDN(TM) Multicast ABR Solution Empowers High-Quality Video Streaming at Minimal Bandwidth

Multicast ABR technology is now being adopted by the industry. Stop by the Broadpeak(R) booth to see its benefits in action from the first technology provider with a working ABR multicast solution, launched in 2012. Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR solution has successfully been deployed by leading operators worldwide for live multiscreen service delivery.



nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



Several new use cases for nanoCDN will be shown at IBC2017, including zero latency for live video streaming as well as live HTTP TV service delivery via satellite. nanoCDN allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices by leveraging the end-users' STB.



Delivering Petabytes of TV Recordings and Playback on Every Screen Is Easy With Broadpeak's Cloud PVR

Broadpeak(R) Cloud PVR makes it possible for subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint for the end-user on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device.



Broadpeak supports all scenarios for Cloud PVR, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared copy or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.



Innovations for Content Providers



Pay-TV Content Quality Reaches New Heights Thanks to umbrellaCDN(TM) With CDN Diversity

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for delivering video content. At IBC2017, Broadpeak(R) will highlight CDN Diversity, a ground-breaking function of umbrellaCDN which allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.



Maximizing QoE and CDN Cost Savings Through Local Video Caching Technology

At IBC2017, Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate BroadCache Box, a unique local video caching solution for broadcasters and content aggregators that dramatically reduces CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE.



With BroadCache Box, local caches are deployed into telecom or cable operators' networks, and the most popular content from a specific content provider is stored. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. As the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic, caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs. Additionally, BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs. The solution can be used for both live and on-demand content and supports secured HTTPS connections.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



