Broadpeak IBC2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Broadpeak -- Stand 4B78

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies, Broadpeak helps cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

At IBC2015, Broadpeak will showcase a range of game-changing solutions that can be deployed over the top, in the network, in the home, or on the go.

Key Products

NEW OTT Origin Server

At IBC2015, Broadpeak will broaden its offering to content providers and operators with the launch of a new origin server. The next-generation origin server strengthens Broadpeak's range of technologies for content providers beyond umbrellaCDN(TM).

umbrellaCDN, Broadpeak's CDN selection solution, available both as a service and as a product, allows content providers to always choose the most adapted CDN for delivering video content. umbrellaCDN offers a variety of advanced features, including the ability to display QoS information coming from the players while providing detailed analytics and real-time audience data.

In the Network

As consumer demand for video content on any device continues to grow, virtualization has emerged as the most flexible and cost-effective content delivery method for pay-TV services. Broadpeak's software-based approach to video delivery allows operators to take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization, including decreased hardware costs, resource optimization, increased flexibility, simplified administration, and more.

A key demonstration in the network area of Broadpeak's IBC2015 stand will be the company's "CDN in a Box" solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with:

* Cloud PVR capabilities, enabling operators to offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once. This approach dramatically reduces the operators' storage expenses.

* BkM100 CDN Mediator v5.0, a unified CDN manager. At IBC2015, Broadpeak will showcase an enhanced GUI and new bandwidth optimization features, which enable operators to limit the number of devices that can simultaneously access a service within the home, and to adapt the bit rate of streamed content to the type of device. These features open up new business models for operators.

* BkA100 video delivery analytics software solution, which aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain to provide operators with meaningful information about video consumption and service quality in a variety of formats. At IBC2015, BkA100's daily report feature will be demonstrated. This unique tool provides operators with timely reports on content, sessions, VOD and live services, alarm information, and more.

* Fast channel change technologies for live IPTV services, significantly enhancing the end customers' QoE by drastically reducing the channel switching time.

Broadpeak Software Defined Networks (SDN) CDN technologies naturally extend into end users' home networks and on the go for increased mobility to optimize video delivery and ensure a better QoE.

In the Home

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and set-top boxes (STBs). nanoCDN now supports four applications, which will be demonstrated at IBC:

* Multicast ABR for live multiscreen delivery: Now available on Android(TM) STBs, nanoCDN makes live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, WiFi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

* Video transparent caching: This application of nanoCDN allows operators to handle the growing volume of unmanaged video content on their backbones efficiently. Through nanoCDN, operators can reduce peering costs for ISPs while optimizing their network resources and improving the QoE for end users. The application paves the way for new business models, enabling operators to monetize the caching capability with content owners, without the latter needing to modify their setup.

* VOD precaching: Leveraging customer-premises equipment (CPE) and multicast technology, the VOD precaching application of nanoCDN optimizes streaming capacity and end users' QoE for VOD services. Broadpeak's solution is installed in the equipment, enabling it to act like a cache server located near end users, since the CPE is inside the home network. Multicast is used to send video content to the home gateway during off-peak hours, improving QoE for all customers, even those not eligible for Ultra HD.

* Multiscreen over satellite: Together with Eutelsat, nanoCDN enables cost-effective multiscreen video delivery over satellite.

On the Go

With the rapid deployment of 4G/LTE networks, delivering high-quality video to crowded areas is now a reality. At IBC2015, Broadpeak will present how the CDN can be extended to the base station by deploying caching and nanoCDN technologies onto a mobile edge computing platform. This is one example of how Broadpeak's strategic approach to a "CDN on the go" can leverage base stations in a mobile network.

Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



