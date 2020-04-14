Broadpeak Hosts Virtual Events for Content Providers and Pay-TV Operators

Broadpeak vNAB Event Will Include Live Demos, One-on-One Digital Meetings, and Live Conference Presentations on How to Increase Content Delivery Efficiency and Improve Multiscreen QoE

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — April 14, 2020 — Following the cancellation of the 2020 NAB Show, Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it will be hosting a series of virtual events, April 27-30. The Broadpeak vNAB will include one-on-one digital meetings with Broadpeak sales and technology experts, live technology demos, and conference presentations centered on how to increase content delivery efficiency, provide a superior quality of experience across all screens, and monetize video services.

"While the travel restrictions currently in place prohibit us from visiting customers face to face, having a virtual event is a great way to connect," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "We're excited to meet with our customer base across APAC, EMEA, North America, and LATAM regions and talk about strategies for how they can continue to deliver exceptional quality of experience for multiscreen video leveraging the latest technology innovations from Broadpeak."

A range of technology demos will be presented during Broadpeak's virtual event, with a key highlight being the company's new S4Streaming technology. S4Streaming gives video service providers the opportunity for more control over streaming quality and bandwidth usage. Virtual event attendees will see how Broadpeak's S4Streaming delivers a superior QoE for video streaming services on any device and how it offers increased control over the network.

Broadpeak will also demonstrate CDN Diversity during the virtual event, showcasing how this solution allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.

Online registration to the virtual event is now open. To view the full event schedule and register online, visit https://broadpeak.tv/go/vNAB20.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

