Broadpeak Expands Leadership Team With New Vice President of Business Development

RENNES, France — July 25, 2019 — Broadpeak® a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Xavier Leclercq as vice president of business development. Leclercq will be responsible for expanding the company's presence across new markets and new applications for Broadpeak technologies, with a focus on next-generation solutions for OTT across any networks including 5G. He will lead Broadpeak's business development team across various segments and initiatives.

"Broadpeak has been increasing in momentum thanks to its unparalleled software offering in the video space," said Leclercq. "The continuous transformation of the video industry opens up huge opportunities for growth. With a culture of innovation, an experienced team, and the recent backing from Eutelsat, Broadpeak is in a unique position to take advantage of these new opportunities. Leveraging my experience and leadership, I look forward to helping Broadpeak rapidly accelerate its business and create exceptional customer experiences."

Prior to joining Broadpeak, Leclercq was a director of IP video at Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent, where he led teams in consulting and business development. Having earlier served in roles at SeaChange and Akamai, he has more than 15 years of international experience in the IP video industry, with expertise in coding, prototyping, architecting, consulting, and selling technology solutions to content owners and network operators. Leclercq actively participates in lectures in academic and professional programmes. He has a master's degree in business from the University of Lille and a master's degree in telecommunications engineering from Telecom Lille.

"Xavier is a great addition to our team, with a solid history in delivering business-winning strategy and increasing the growth of technology providers in the IP market," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Xavier will play a crucial role in consolidating Broadpeak's position as the market-leading provider of video delivery technologies and reaching new customer segments with innovative solutions that deliver the best QoE on every screen."

