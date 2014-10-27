Broadpeak Expands International Development to Brazil, Appoints Hubert Legrix de la Salle as Sales Director

RENNES, France -- Oct. 27, 2014 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Hubert Legrix de la Salle as sales director of Brazil, increasing the company's international sales presence. Based in São Paulo, Hubert Legrix de la Salle will be responsible for leading the company's Brazilian sales efforts and driving additional revenue opportunities throughout the country.

"Expanding our global sales presence in the region is critical, especially in Brazil which is a very dynamic video market," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Hubert brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for growing our partnerships with Brazilian customers."

Hubert Legrix de la Salle has more than 15 years of sales, product marketing, and engineering experience in the telecommunication industry. Prior to joining Broadpeak, he most recently served as sales director for Latin America at Witbe and sales director VoIP Latin America at Technicolor.

"Broadpeak has a very strong portfolio of carrier class CDN technology products that is in very high demand in Brazil. I am excited to build our São Paulo office and implement the commitment of Broadpeak to this country," said Hubert Legrix de la Salle.

