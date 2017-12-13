Broadpeak CES 2018 Exhibitor Preview

Jan. 9-12

Las Vegas



Broadpeak — Exhibiting With Wyplay at the Venetian Hotel, Level 3, Ballroom San Polo 3401 A/B



With multiscreen video consumption now ubiquitous, pay-TV operators and content providers are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves within an extremely competitive environment. At CES, Broadpeak will showcase its latest CDN innovations and video streaming solutions, which enable the best user experience to be delivered over managed networks as well as OTT. By offering the most comprehensive range of video delivery solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators, Broadpeak is delivering the future of television.



Key Technology Demos



nanoCDN™ Multicast ABR Solution Drastically Minimizes Bandwidth Required for High-Quality Video Streaming

Multicast ABR technology is trending across the industry. Attendees can stop by Broadpeak's booth at CES to see its benefits in action from the first technology provider with a working ABR multicast solution, launched in 2012. Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution has successfully been deployed by leading operators worldwide for live television delivery to any screen.



nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



umbrellaCDN™ Boosts Pay-TV Content Quality

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN™ multi-CDN solution allows content providers to choose the best content delivery networks for delivering video content. At the CES Show, Broadpeak will highlight CDN Diversity, a groundbreaking function of umbrellaCDN, which allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service, combine their contributions, and deliver the content at a quality level exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/171213Broadpeak.docx



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Image Downloads:



Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak® — nanoCDN™



Image Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_UI.jpg

Image Caption: Broadpeak® — umbrellaCDN™ User Interface



Share on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Broadpeak%20%23CDN%20Innovations...@CES