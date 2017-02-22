Broadpeak CABSAT 2017 Exhibitor Preview

At CABSAT 2017, Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions will demonstrate how content providers, Pay-TV, and satellite operators can deliver high-quality video on every screen by leveraging its unique technologies.



March 21-23

Dubai

Broadpeak -- Stand B4-33



Key Technology Demos



OTT Video Delivery Optimization Solutions for Content Providers



*umbrellaCDN(TM) With CDN Diversity: Broadpeak(R) umbrellaCDN(TM) allows content providers to always choose the best content delivery network for delivering video content. A key highlight at CABSAT 2017 will be CDN Diversity, an advanced capability of umbrellaCDN, which enables content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service to combine their contributions and deliver the content with a quality exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN alone.



*Video Delivery Analytics: Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate its new standalone video analytics solution for displaying key video parameters at CABSAT 2017. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE perceived by end-users, leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and user interactions.



Latest Video Delivery Innovations for Pay-TV and Satellite Operators



*nanoCDN(TM): Delivering Live HTTP TV services via satellite is now made possible with Broadpeak(R) nanoCDN solution. nanoCDN allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connect TVs, and other OTT devices by leveraging the end-users' STB.



*Cloud PVR: Broadpeak(R) supports all scenarios for shared copy and private copy cloud PVR. Using Cloud PVR, operators can deliver a broad range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



Image Downloads:



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-umbrellaCDN_CDNSelectionTool.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- umbrellaCDN(TM) Solution



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- nanoCDN(TM)



www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CloudPVR.jpg

Broadpeak(R) -- Cloud PVR



Share on Twitter:http://twitter.com/home?status=.@broadpeak%20%23CABSAT%202017%20Exhibito...@CABSATofficial



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.