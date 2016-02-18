Broadpeak CABSAT 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Broadpeak -- Stand ZF3-35

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies, Broadpeak helps content providers and cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network, while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

At CABSAT 2016, Broadpeak will showcase a range of game-changing solutions that can be deployed OTT, in the network, in the home, or on the go.

Key Products

OTT Solutions

Broadpeak will bring innovative off-net solutions for content providers and operators to CABSAT 2016. Broadpeak's solutions enable content providers to optimize their OTT video delivery through various options:

* Hosting the origin server: Broadpeak's BkS 350 Origin Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open Internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and unique cache management capabilities.

* Using a CDN selector: with umbrellaCDN, content providers can always choose the most adapted CDN for delivering video content.

* Deploying local cache servers to improve the Quality of experience by streaming from a closer location to end users

* CDN as a service solution

Broadpeak's solutions support a variety of OTT applications for operators, including disaster recovery, overflow, and off-net scenarios:

- Fail-over solution increases the robustness of the operators' OTT service, providing guaranteed insurance in the event of a disaster via back-up CDN as service.

- Offload solution alleviates network congestion, enabling operators to scale their network to accommodate everyday traffic. Using CDN as a service, operators can cost-effectively manage peaks in live video consumption.

- Extend the operator's footprint outside its operator network with CDN as a service. By enabling operators to select the most appropriate CDN dynamically when it comes to delivering content outside of the operator footprint, Broadpeak's CDN offering ensures a superior QoE for end users, making it easy to target new customers when they are off-net.

In the Network

As consumer demand for video content on any device continues to grow, virtualization has emerged as the most flexible and cost-effective content delivery method for pay-TV services. Broadpeak's software-based approach to video delivery allows operators to take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization, including decreased hardware costs, resource optimization, increased flexibility, simplified administration, and more.

A key demonstration in the network area of Broadpeak's CABSAT 2016 stand will be the company's CDN in a Box solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with:

* BkM100 CDN Mediator v5.0: a unified CDN manager. Broadpeak will showcase an enhanced GUI and new bandwidth optimization features that enable operators to limit the number of devices that can simultaneously access a service within the home, and to adapt the bit rate of streamed content to the type of device. These features open up new business models for operators.

* BkA100 Video Delivery Analytics Software Solution: which aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain to provide operators with meaningful information about video consumption and service quality in a variety of formats. At CABSAT, BkA100's daily report feature will be demonstrated. This unique tool provides operators with timely reports on content, sessions, VOD and live services, alarm information, and more.

* BkS 350 Origin Packager: which improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open Internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and unique cache management capabilities.

* Cloud PVR Capabilities: enabling operators to offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once. This approach dramatically reduces the operators' storage expenses.

Broadpeak Software Defined Networks (SDN) CDN technologies naturally extend into end users' home networks and on the go for increased mobility to optimize video delivery and ensure a better QoE.

In the Home

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network, leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and set-top boxes (STBs). nanoCDN now supports four applications, which will be demonstrated at CABSAT:

* Multicast ABR for Live Multiscreen Delivery: Now available on Android(TM) STBs and HDMI sticks, nanoCDN makes live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, WiFi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

* Multiscreen over Satellite: nanoCDN also enables cost-effective multiscreen video delivery over satellite.

* VOD Pre-caching: Leveraging customer-premises equipment (CPE) and multicast technology, the VOD pre-caching application of nanoCDN optimizes streaming capacity and end users' QoE for VOD services. Broadpeak's solution is installed in the equipment, enabling it to act like a cache server located near end users, since the CPE is inside the home network. Multicast is used to send video content to the home gateway during off-peak hours, improving QoE for all customers, even those not eligible for Ultra HD.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

