Broadpeak Business Growth Accelerates in the Middle East, Leading to New Office Opening in Dubai

RENNES, France — July 18, 2019 — Broadpeak® a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it has opened a new office in Dubai in order to address the unprecedented growth in OTT video consumption and an increased demand for its innovative technologies. With a local sales and support presence in the Middle East, Broadpeak will now be in a better position to help content providers and pay-TV operators in the region take advantage of video streaming opportunities.

"Content providers and operators in the Middle East are looking for innovative ways to drive new business growth and capitalize on the video streaming market," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Having a local team on-site in Dubai will give Broadpeak a better perspective on the day-to-day challenges facing our customers and allow us to quickly respond to their needs with solutions that deliver better QoE across all screens in the most scalable and cost-effective way possible."

Thibaud de Rohan Chabot, sales director at Broadpeak, will be the main contact for Middle East sales inquiries.

In addition to Broadpeak's new Dubai office, the company has significantly expanded its global sales division and reach in 2019, with regional representatives recently added in Poland, Spain, and Australia.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv.

About Broadpeak® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

