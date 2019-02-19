Broadpeak Business Grows in the APAC Region, Kenth Andersson Appointed Director of Sales

RENNES, France — Feb. 19, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it is expanding its Asia-Pacific (APAC) office and has appointed Kenth Andersson as its new director of sales. Over the past year, Broadpeak has experienced strong business growth in the region thanks to widespread deployments of the company's innovative multicast ABR, CDN, Android TV, multiscreen for satellite, and local cache solutions. In response to that growth, Broadpeak is currently hiring additional operational and support personnel at its Singapore location.

"Kenth has a true passion for sales that drives growth and enables technology companies to achieve outstanding results," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our customers are facing a variety of content delivery challenges, from improving video quality to increasing scalability and lowering opex. With Kenth integrating our APAC sales team, Broadpeak can better support the content delivery needs of operators and service providers."

In his new role at Broadpeak, Andersson will be responsible for orchestrating sales strategies and increasing revenue by assisting APAC customers with deployments of the company's CDN, nanoCDN™ multicast ABR, BroadCache Box local video caching, and analytics solutions.

Andersson brings extensive experience from international companies in the media and telecommunications industries to Broadpeak's executive team. Prior to working at Broadpeak, he was the vice president of sales and head of APAC at Net Insight. Andersson has also held leadership sales and engineering roles at Cavena Image Products and Digital Vision, respectively.

"As the first company to have deployed multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak is a forward-thinking company with fresh ideas and innovative solutions," said Andersson. "I look forward to bringing a dynamic, solutions-focused sales approach to the Broadpeak team, along with world-class customer service."

