Broadpeak at Convergence India 2020

India's video streaming industry is set to grow by 22% by 2023, according to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers report. As content providers and pay-TV operators look to expand into the video streaming environment and boost monetization, scalable, cost-effective content delivery solutions are critical to success. Those solutions must ensure a flawless quality of experience (QoE) across all screens, whether delivered over managed or unmanaged networks.

At Convergence India 2020, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how it's leading the charge for a superior QoE and efficient content delivery through its CDN, multicast ABR, and local video-caching solutions.

A Powerful CDN for Multiscreen Video Delivery

Broadpeak will demonstrate its CDN solution for TV Everywhere at Convergence India 2020. Broadpeak CDN is a scalable multiscreen solution that is designed to ensure the best video quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers on every device, with increased bandwidth and storage efficiency. By supporting a variety of advanced applications, including nonlinear TV, multiscreen, Cloud PVR, and ad insertion, Broadpeak's CDN increases monetization for operators. The comprehensive solution includes a centralized management and monitoring system, origin packager, caching servers, and analytics.



Multicast ABR for High-Quality, Reduced Bandwidth Video Streaming

As the first provider of multicast ABR technology, Broadpeak sets the benchmark for scalable, live multiscreen video delivery. At Convergence India 2020, the company will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution, which makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.

nanoCDN has been successfully deployed by leading operators worldwide, including in the Asia-Pacific region, for live television delivery to any screen with ultra-low latency.

Local Video Caching Technology That Reduces CDN Costs

As broadcasters and content providers look to lower CDN costs, Broadpeak's BroadCache Box offers a unique solution that leverages local video-caching technology. BroadCache Box streams content from a location closer to end users, thereby reducing latency and network congestion. This results in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Company Overview:

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide with everything from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

