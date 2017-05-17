Broadpeak ANGA COM 2017 Exhibitor Preview

With multiscreen video subscriptions rising in Europe, many pay-TV operators are looking for how to improve the user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT. Broadpeak(R) will address this trend, and more, by demonstrating its latest innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions at ANGA COM 2017.



May 30 - June 1

Cologne, Germany

Broadpeak -- Hall 7, Booth E74



Key Technology Demos



Zero Latency for Live Video Streaming and Affordable HTTP Delivery Via Satellite

Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate several new capabilities of its nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR technology at ANGA COM 2017. nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



At ANGA COM 2017, Broadpeak will show zero latency for live video streaming. Compared with other solutions on the market, nanoCDN multicast ABR dramatically reduces latency for live video streaming on every screen. The solution delivers the same latency experienced with IPTV to the live multiscreen ABR streaming environment.



With nanoCDN multicast ABR, operators can also deliver live HTTP TV services via satellite. nanoCDN allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices by leveraging the end-users' STB.



With Cloud PVR, Operators Can Achieve Flawless Delivery of Live TV Recordings and Playback for Multiscreen

Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate how its Cloud PVR solution enables end-users to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously, without any constraint on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device.



Broadpeak offers all scenarios for shared copy and private copy Cloud PVR. Using Cloud PVR, operators can deliver a broad range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once in cases where shared copy is allowed. Thanks to Broadpeak's on-the-fly packaging capability, recorded content can be processed on demand to be viewed on any device type.



