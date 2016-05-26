Broadpeak ANGA COM 2016 Exhibitor Preview

The lines have blurred between the IPTV, cable, and OTT worlds, emphasizing the need for unified solutions that address the requirements of operators looking to optimize their network and monetize their investments in infrastructure. In addition, content providers want to deliver higher quality content, such as 4K, for both live and VOD services, and gain more control over the delivery of their video content.

At ANGA COM 2016, Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and video streaming technology for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators across the world, will showcase a range of game-changing solutions for these markets. Using Broadpeak solutions, operators and content providers can cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

Key Technology Demos

NEW at ANGA COM 2016:

* Availability of nanoCDN(TM) V1.3 running on a variety of 4K set-top boxes (STBs) for multicast adaptive-bit-rate (ABR) delivery

* Launch of version 2.3 for Broadpeak's analytics solution, BkA100, allowing operators and content providers to collect data from users' devices

* An enhanced version of umbrellaCDN V3.1 that enhances QoE thanks to a new technology called CDN Diversity

* A series of game-changing technologies that enable a groundbreaking user experience, including a new video delivery technology improving video browsing on tablets and smartphones

* An extension of Broadpeak CDN services' footprint for a worldwide reach

Solutions for Operators:

Cloud PVR

At ANGA COM 2016, Broadpeak will showcase the solution's cloud PVR capabilities, presenting all scenarios for shared copy and private copy. Using cloud PVR technology, operators can offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once. This approach dramatically reduces the operators' storage expenses.

nanoCDN(TM) Multicast ABR Demo With 4K Content

Broadpeak will demonstrate how operators can cost-effectively deliver live 4K content with its award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology at ANGA COM 2016. Leveraging home networks, operators can efficiently manage the consumption peaks in live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for the most popular ABR formats.

CDN in a Box

A key demonstration at ANGA COM 2016 will be Broadpeak's "CDN in a Box" solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with essential capabilities, such as CDN management, video analytics, video streaming servers, and origin packager. Broadpeak's CDN services support a variety of OTT applications for operators, including disaster recovery, overflow, and off-net scenarios.

Solutions for Content Providers:

Broadpeak's solutions at ANGA COM 2016 enable content providers to optimize OTT video delivery through various options:

* Hosting the origin server: Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open Internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and unique cache management capabilities.

* Using a CDN selector: With umbrellaCDN(TM), content providers can choose the most-adapted CDN for delivering video content. umbrellaCDN offers a variety of advanced capabilities, including CDN Diversity, a new technology that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs-as-a-service to deliver content with the highest quality possible.

* Deploying local cache servers: Content providers can improve QoE by streaming from a location closer to end-users.

* CDN services: Broadpeak provides a one-stop-shop solution to enable worldwide delivery of video content.

* Video analytics solution: Broadpeak will demonstrate a new standalone video analytics solution for displaying player feedback. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE for end-users, leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and consumption (e.g., audience, trick mode usage).

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

