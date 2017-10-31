Broadpeak AfricaCom 2017 Exhibitor Preview

The latest research from Dataxis estimates that pay-TV revenue in Africa will reach $6 billion by 2021. To stay competitive and differentiate themselves in the market, pay-TV operators and content providers must provide the best user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT. At AfricaCom 2017, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how its innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions enable high-quality video on every screen.



Key Technology Demos



Local Video Caching Technology Decreases CDN Costs, Boosts QoE

At AfricaCom 2017, Broadpeak® will demonstrate a specialized version of its BroadCache Box for the Africa market. BroadCache Box is a local video caching solution for broadcasters and content aggregators that dramatically reduces CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE.



With BroadCache Box, local caches are deployed into the telecom or cable operators' networks, and the most popular content from a specific content provider is stored. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. As the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic, caching at the ISP level significantly lowers CDN service costs. Additionally, BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs. The solution can be used for both live and on-demand content and supports secured HTTPS connections



Comprehensive CDN Solution Optimizes Video Delivery

Broadpeak® will demonstrate its comprehensive solution for video delivery over any network at AfricaCom 2017. Using the CDN solution, content providers deploying IPTV, cable, satellite, OTT, and mobile services can improve the user experience and maximize video delivery efficiencies at a low total cost of ownership. At the core of the CDN solution is:



• BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator: Using this tool, content providers and operators can effortlessly manage load balancing and failover tasks, continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns. Ultimately, this allows operators to deliver live and VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.



• BkS350 Origin Server and Packager: Broadpeak's origin packagers improve multiscreen video delivery over managed or open internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and encryption, as well as unique cache management capabilities. By processing and storing content only once, the origin packagers enable content providers and operators to deliver video to a broad range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, and games consoles at an optimized cost.



• BkS400 Video Cache Server: Broadpeak video cache servers offer massive streaming capacity over open internet networks. The high-performance platform supports standard HTTP adaptive streaming for both live and on-demand applications.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



