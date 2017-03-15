Broadpeak 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2017 NAB Show, Broadpeak(R) will demonstrate its latest innovations in CDN, video streaming, and video analytics solutions, showing content providers and pay-TV operators how they can improve the user experience delivered over managed networks and OTT.



April 24-27

Las Vegas

Broadpeak(R) -- Booth SU10302CM



Key Technology Demos



Innovations for Content Providers:



umbrellaCDN(TM) with CDN Diversity Raises the Bar for Content Quality

Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) CDN selector allows content providers to always choose the best content delivery network for delivering video content. At the 2017 NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate CDN Diversity, an advanced capability of umbrellaCDN that enables content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service to combine their contributions and deliver the content with a quality exceeding what would be achievable with the best CDN.



Video Delivery Analytics Boost Multiscreen QoE

Broadpeak's new standalone video analytics solution is a game-changer for content providers delivering multiscreen video. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE actually perceived by end-users, leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and user engagement.



Innovations for Operators:



Low Latency for Live Video Streaming and Affordable HTTP Delivery Via Satellite

Broadpeak will demonstrate several new capabilities for its nanoCDN(TM) multicast ABR technology at the 2017 NAB Show. nanoCDN multicast ABR makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.



Low latency for live video streaming will be introduced at the NAB Show. Compared with other solutions on the market, nanoCDN multicast ABR dramatically reduces latency for live video streaming on every screen. The solution brings latency in the live multiscreen ABR streaming environment equivalent to what is experienced with IPTV.



With nanoCDN multicast ABR, operators can also deliver live HTTP TV services via satellite. nanoCDN allows satellite operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices by leveraging the end-users' STB.



Cloud PVR Enables Flawless Delivery of Live TV Recordings and Playback for Multiscreen

At the 2017 NAB Show Broadpeak will demonstrate its cloud PVR solution, which enables operators to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously, without any constraint on the available bandwidth or number of tuners on their reception device. The recorded content can be viewed on any device type.



Broadpeak offers all scenarios for shared copy and private copy cloud PVR. Using Cloud PVR, operators can deliver a broad range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once.



Company Overview:



About Broadpeak(R) (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



