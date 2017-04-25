Broadcast Technology Leaders Join Forces to Demonstrate ATSC 3.0 Local Ad Insertion at the 2017 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 22, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Ericsson, Sony Electronics, and Triveni Digital will team up to demonstrate an end-to-end ATSC 3.0 workflow for individualized ad insertion using ATSC 3.0 signaling, ROUTE/DASH transport, and transmission. The first-of-its-kind demo provides broadcasters with a streamlined solution for personalizing advertising in the next-generation television environment. The demo will take place at the "NextGen TV Hub" during the 2017 NAB Show in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



During the demo, the companies will present a mix of live and pre-recorded content encoded and packaged in real time in HEVC and ROUTE/DASH transport by Ericsson's MediaFirst Encoding Live and MediaFirst Packaging platforms, and Triveni Digital's ROUTE server. Signaling for these streams will be created by Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) XM signaling and announcement generator, which offers unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 A/331 candidate standard along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. The interactive, personalized ad experience will be supported by client software hosted on Sony Android(TM) platform TVs.



GuideBuilder XM is an essential component of Triveni Digital's Broadcast Services Management Platform. Using the signaling and announcement system, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers and encoders. In channel-sharing scenarios, the GuideBuilder XM system helps broadcasters manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition to ATSC 3.0 via centralized, distributed, or cloud workflows.



MediaFirst Encoding Live and MediaFirst Packaging are part of Ericsson's MediaFirst Video Processing and MediaFirst Delivery solutions. MediaFirst Encoding Live encodes or transcodes MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC, or HEVC at resolutions up to UHD with HDR. MediaFirst Packaging provides DASH-compliant streams for integration with downstream ROUTE or MMT servers. Both solutions can run in either virtualized or appliance-based environments.



The Sony TVs used are model XBR55X930E (2017), part of Sony's TV product line of Android platform 4K Smart TVs.



ATSC 3.0 enables broadcasters to deliver a hybrid mix of broadcast and broadband content, with an opportunity to customize the viewing experience through voluntary collection of user data and preferences. Addressable advertising has been identified as one of the ways that broadcasters can leverage this data to boost viewer satisfaction and revenue.



More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.



About Sony

Sony is a world leader in motion picture and television production, in professional devices for Production of cinema and television content, in networked delivery of games and entertainment content, and in consumer devices.



About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.



Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



