Broadcast Pix Solutions Simplify Live Productions for Broadcasters at TAB 2016

Chelmsford, Massachusetts –Broadcast Pix™ will showcase a number of solutions designed to simplify live production for broadcasters during the Texas Association of Broadcasters 63rd Annual Convention & Trade Show (Booth #23), which runs Aug. 10-11, 2016, at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin. The company will demonstrate its new BPCommand™ control interfaces along with its Mica™ integrated production switcher and Roadie™ end-to-end mobile system, which support the new BPNet™ cloud-based workflow management and storage system.

BPNet was designed to eliminate barriers between competing technology standards and provide a simple, secure outlet for sharing content. Its browser-based interface simplifies cloud storage upload and transcoding, offers instant preview from the cloud with frame-by-frame control, provides intuitive asset management, and distributes content to any platform while minimizing the need for technical knowledge.

“Broadcast Pix offers a number of production solutions for broadcasters across the country, and BPNet can help them streamline content collaboration and sharing,” said Kevin Prince, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “Also, we’re excited to demonstrate BPCommand at TAB 2016, because it bridges the operational skill gap and helps facilities produce high-quality coverage of recurring events like government meetings when a professional crew is not an option.”

Designed as a standalone control system for any Broadcast Pix integrated production switcher, BPCommand addresses particular production workflows with a streamlined, highly automated interface for simplified control. For example, BPCommand is ideal for covering government meetings when non-technical personnel or volunteers are expected to produce the video coverage.

Carefully configured to suit the production environment and running within standard Web browsers, the BPCommand interface can be operated from any familiar device including touch-screen monitors, tablets, and smartphones. Operators can execute sophisticated production sequences with source switching, robotic camera control, graphics, and other requirements at the touch of a button.

Ideal for multi-camera remote live productions with limited personnel, Roadie delivers a complete end-to-end production workflow in a compact, ruggedized unit. It supports up to four SDI/HDMI inputs, two IP inputs, and eight internal switcher channels (two clip servers and six graphics) with embedded audio, as well as six outputs. Its 17-inch HD resistive touchscreen display features a scratch resistant top coat that is protected by a removable cover during transport. The system includes a keyboard and mouse, but is compatible with a number of Broadcast Pix physical and virtual control options. Roadie also features built-in HD streaming and recording.

Mica, Broadcast Pix’s mid-sized integrated production switcher, can be tailored to fit the unique production needs of broadcasters. With eight SDI inputs and one external key cut, eight channels of clips and graphics, six SDI and two DVI outputs, and patented low latency technology, it is well equipped for local news. Both Mica and Roadie feature an integrated toolset that includes CG, customizable BPView™ multi-view, ClearKey™ chromakey and Virtual Studios, external device control, file-based macros, and more.

About Broadcast Pix Founded in 2002, Broadcast Pix provides tailored solutions for any live production environment. From compact mobile units to large-scale solutions, every Broadcast Pix features patented control and automation technology and a performance toolset that make it easy to optimize and customize your workflows. With customers in more than 110 countries, Broadcast Pix is the leader in integrated production switchers for broadcast, streaming, live event, and visual radio applications. Learn more at www.broadcastpix.com.

Broadcast Pix is a trademark of Broadcast Pix, Inc. Patented. Made in USA.