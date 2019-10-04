Broadcast Pix chooses Medialooks MFormats and WebRTC to power its next generation remote solutions

Boston, MA – October 2, 2019 -- developer of remote integrated production and streaming solutions for all kinds of Video Content, has selected Medialooks’ MFormats Software Development Kit (SDK) and WebRTC to build , its remote user interface.

The Broadcast Pix Commander enables users to view and control cameras and productions in full motion video in Chrome, Safari or Firefox; on any connected device. Buttons can be configured to trigger Broadcast Pix’s unique media –aware Macros to simplify operations, such as rolling clips, adding lower thirds or logos, displaying split-screen effects or remotely controlling robotic cameras, so streaming requirements are quite demanding.

Medialooks is a prominent international source of quick, easy and reliable SDKs for software developers seeking to build industry-leading products.

“Since 2003, Broadcast Pix have pioneered integrated solutions that replace several devices requiring dedicated and trained operators,” explained Ben Taylor, Broadcast Pix CTO. “When it came to creating a remote user interface for viewing and controlling our systems we chose Medialooks as our partner because their highly flexible and powerful video SDK enabled us toeffortlessly create and manage streaming media formats saving development time - which in turn enabled us to maintain our market lead!”

Taylor was evaluating several solutions but when he discovered that Medialooks had added , he noted, “I started contemplating the work involved and that’s when I came across the fact that Medialooks had added WebRTC - it made a very compelling case, both financially and technically as I was able to easily integrate the components creating an elegant solution much quicker than we could have done with any other tools.”

Having successfully implemented Commander, Taylor is looking forward to what his team can do with MFormats to expand playback, streaming and local recording options not only to provide more streaming formats but also increase performance. “We took a number of sample applications and looked at resource utilization and saw that CPU load and memory usage are less than they are with the tools that we have been using,” Taylor concluded “Performance is really critical for us, so we are looking forward to using it in other areas.”

About Medialooks

Medialooks, established in 2005, serves as a partner to global companies seeking fast, quality software development tools to transform ideas to reality, and to organizations requiring low-latency video transport over the public Internet for remote production. Medialooks has provided services to a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, sports, media serving, medical, surveillance, education, house of worship, and more.

