Bridgestone World Solar Challenge Streams Live to Social Media Channels With AVIWEST Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Feb. 6, 2020 — AVIWEST, a leading provider of video contribution systems, announced today that the Vattenfall Solar Team recently equipped its solar car convoy with AVIWEST's AIR Series ultra-compact HEVC bonded-cellular transmitter and QUAD CellLink four-modem antenna during the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. Thanks to AVIWEST's equipment, fans could follow the largest solar race in the world in real time. The race was held in October 2019, starting in Darwin, Australia, with the finish line in Adelaide. Amber Technology, AVIWEST's partner and Australian distributor, helped to ensure a smooth deployment and Dutch media company Stream My Event was in charge of the live video production feed that was streamed to the Vattenfall Solar Team's YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is a 3,000-plus km solar car race across Australia's deserts, involving teams comprised of tertiary and secondary students from over 30 countries.

"Streaming the live event from start to finish created unique new challenges, such as maintaining connectivity while refueling and recovering connections after brief interruptions," said Floris Porro, co-founder and technical producer at Stream My Event. "The AVIWEST AIR increased our efficiency and completely removed any boundaries that might have prevented us from pulling this off. AVIWEST's equipment gave us the ability to automatically restart streaming after a connection failure, for example when a road train blocked the line of sight with our satellite, AIR allowed us to add output destinations on demand, without interrupting existing streams."

The biggest challenge facing Stream My Event was to achieve fast and reliable connectivity along the entire race route, across some of the world's most challenging landscapes. They deployed five cameras, two drones, and three convoy vehicles, one of which housed the AVIWEST AIR320 transmitter onboard, paired with a ThinKom mobile satellite antenna and AVIWEST QUAD CellLink antenna. The satellite bandwidth was shared between the video stream and crucial telemetry and information updates for the team (i.e. weather, car telemetry, messaging, and social media links).

A vMIX video production tool provided the edited live video stream to the AIR320 transmitter. The transmitter then leveraged AVIWEST's patented and Emmy®-Award-winning SST protocol to aggregate satellite connections with those from the QUAD CellLink antenna (supporting four 4G links) to maximize the available bandwidth. Those video streams were received, transcoded, and distributed in real time by the AVIWEST StreamHub to the Vattenfall Solar Team's YouTube and Facebook accounts, providing fans with an exclusive race overview and additional information. AVIWEST's system provided the video producer with numerous key advantages, including a user-friendly web interface for efficiently monitoring and managing live streams, as well as the ability to dynamically adjust allocated bandwidth.

"AVIWEST's AIR320 transmitter screen was extremely useful, providing Stream My Event with an overview of all connections in use. This allowed them to see exactly which QUAD CellLink modems were performing best and improve their live streaming," said Ross Caston, general manager, media systems at Amber Technology. "The H.265/HEVC video encoding provided by AVIWEST's equipment offered significant improvement, enhancing video quality by up to 20% compared with other solutions on the market."

For more information on AVIWEST and its available products visit our site at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from live video applications for smartphones to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video service capabilities.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/200206AVIWEST.docx

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-Solar_Race.jpeg

Photo Caption: Convoy car fitted with AVIWEST equipment follows the Vattenfall Solar Team car during the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-Quad_CellLink.jpg

Photo Caption: Vattenfall Solar Team convoy car roof equipped with AVIWEST's QUAD CellLink



