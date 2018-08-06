Boxx TV To Present New Atom System at IBC2018

Boxx TV, a leading supplier of innovative digital microwave solutions for the broadcast industry, has announced that it is to exhibit at IBC2018.



Taking place at the RAI in Amsterdam from 14-18 September 2018, Boxx TV will demonstrate its new Atom and Atom Lite systems to visitors in Hall 10, Stand 10.A42i.



The Boxx Atom system provides a high performance HD wireless solution with an uncapped range in a small and lightweight form factor. New for IBC2018, the Atom range now includes timecode and record trigger on all systems and a new smaller form factor premium receiver all with backward compatibility. Compact and lightweight, the Atom Transmitter offers an SDI loop and HDMI input, ideal for use with Steadicam, portable field monitoring, and UAV video links. Operating within the 5GHz licence-exempt spectrum, Atom has been optimised to work out-of-the-box with minimal configuration. What sets the Atom and Atom Lite solutions apart from their competitors is their ability to broadcast a signal to an unlimited number of receivers without pairing requirements. With an uncapped range, users are able to extend the array of the system using specialised antennas.



As with all Atom products, both the Atom and Atom Lite systems are fully cross-compatible and will work with all systems, current and new.



“Visitors received a sneak preview of our new Boxx Atom and Atom Lite systems at NAB 2018, and feedback was very positive,” says Kyle Faircloth, Sales & Marketing, Boxx TV. “We are now looking forward to introducing these solutions to the European market and invite those attending IBC to visit our stand to learn more.”



“We are very proud to have been the first company to introduce zero-delay wireless systems to the broadcast industry a mere decade ago. Since the release of the Atom product line three years ago we have received a lot of feed back; with many of our customers agreeing that a range of 100 metres was more than sufficient for their requirements as long as the system included timecode and record trigger. In response to this feedback we have released the new Atom Lite system; a full-featured solution in a compact and lightweight form factor. The Atom Lite system is competitively priced while maintaining the quality our customers have come to expect from Boxx,” adds Darrell Bilton, CEO, Boxx TV. “We look forward to attending IBC this year and having the opportunity to discuss and demonstrate the benefits of the Boxx Atom Lite solution.”



For 2018, Boxx TV is attending IBC as part of the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland pavilion. The GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland pavilion is supported by the Department for International Trade which helps UK-based businesses ensure their success in international markets through exports. It is sponsored by techUK, the trade association for the UK Technology industry.