Tokyo Sound Production Creates New Editing Rooms with DaVinci Resolve Studio and Universal Videohub

Fremont, CA — May 29, 2018 - Blackmagic Design announced today that Tokyo Sound Production installed a number of Blackmagic products to create a set of new post production studios. The new site now has DaVinci Resolve Studio, DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, Universal Videohub 72, Smart Videohub 40x40, and a number of additional products, including Videohub Smart Control, MultiView 16, ATEM Television Studio HD, HyperDeck Studio, Audio Monitor and UltraStudio HD Mini.

Tokyo Sound Production, founded in 1963, has seven studios and offices in Tokyo. It specializes in shooting, video editing, audio engineering and music productions, as well as the production of TV programs and video material. After merging with Video Pack Nippon last summer, Tokyo Sound Production decided to create a new floor as part of their Tokyo based EX studio. The new floor includes two linear editing rooms, two non-linear editing rooms, an audio post production room and a machine room.

To help support editing, grading and audio post production, DaVinci Resolve Studio and DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel were installed in the non-linear editing rooms.

“The main reason we decided to install DaVinci Resolve Studio is that it now supports Fairlight and you can finish editing, grading and audio post production in one package,” said Shuhei Koike, technical manager of the editing department. “Previously we had many issues of version compatibility between editing software and audio software. I think DaVinci Resolve Studio is the most advanced software out there because you can complete the whole post production flow in just one system.”

“We have two systems of DaVinci Resolve Studio, one on Mac and the other on Windows, so that you can always use the best OS in any given situations. Before, it was common to use different applications for editing and audio but we expect that the situation will change and DaVinci Resolve Studio will be a mainstream tool in the post production industry in the near future. We hope that we are ready for that transition now, thanks to the new system we installed on this floor,” explained Koike.

For their new machine room, Tokyo Sound Production has installed Universal Videohub 72 and Smart Videohub 40x40 to route signals in the other rooms.

“We have two non-linear editing rooms and Smart Videohub 40x40 in the machine room that routes signals for these rooms, and use them for our title production work. In the production of TV programs it is always required to put titles. In non-linear editing, putting in titles can be a time consuming process because you need to export files so clients can see the result and if some corrections are to be made the process would need to resume again. To make the process simpler, we are using Smart Videohub 40x40 and ATEM Television Studio HD. We route signals on Smart Videohub 40x40 and combine titles and backgrounds on the ATEM Television Studio HD. This way it is faster and easier to show the result to our clients and it improved the efficiency. Even if some modifications are necessary, you can change it and show another version in a second,” said Tomoyuki Muroi, chief of the editing department.

He continued: “Smart Videohub 40x40 can be controlled by PC but adding Videohub Smart Control turned out to be a great choice, because you don’t need to start a PC and you can route signals quickly and intuitively. It is an essential part of the entire system. I also like the feature to assign SDI A and SDI B on one button, making it possible to route dual-link signals easily.”

For the linear machine rooms, Universal Videohub 72 has been installed to provide routing, along with a MultiView 16 for SDI video feed management. Typically, when SDI sources get switched for the main linear editing switchers, sources get switched in the same way on MultiView 16 simultaneously and automatically, using the SDI A/B routing feature on Videohub Smart Control. The signals for the line editing switchers are clean, while the signals for MultiView 16 have timecode burnt in.

“We had the experience of using Universal Videohub 72 for four years on another floor and decided to install another one since we were aware of how it is simple to use. It is easy to organize devices on PC and, even when you add another VTR, you can put labels and reorganize the system without stress. We also installed HyperDeck Studio so that clients can bring home data, without rendering out clips on NLE software. It is very convenient to output a signal from a NLE system and record the signal with one button. We find it advantageous that it supports not only ProRes but also DNx codecs. By supporting both codecs, HyperDeck has great compatibility with a wide range of NLE applications,” concluded Tomoyuki Muroi.

Press Photography

Product photos of Universal Videohub 72, Smart Videohub 40x40, Videohub Smart Control, MultiView 16, ATEM Television Studio HD, DaVinci Resolve Studio, DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, HyperDeck Studio, Audio Monitor, UltraStudio HD Mini and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.