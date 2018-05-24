Silbersalz Launches New Film Processing Lab with Cintel Film Scanner

Fremont, CA - May 24, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced its Cintel Film Scanner has been installed at the heart of a new state-of-the-art analog film processing laboratory launched by Silbersalz Film, a Stuttgart-based film production company.

Founded by three cinematographers, Silbersalz Film specializes in creating tailor-made online campaigns for international brands, by combining unique looks with strong creative ideas.

“As creatives and DPs, we love the superior look that you can achieve with celluloid and so do our clients! It truly is a wonderful medium, and that is why we have invested so heavily in analog," begins Silbersalz Film co-founder, Josua Stäbler.

Combining established analog film working practices with new digital technologies and workflows, Silbersalz Film is designing a smaller, more environmentally friendly film processor that relies on fewer chemicals to develop 16mm and 35mm film negative. The processed reels are then scanned in real-time using the Cintel Film Scanner, and from there, 4K proxies are created.

"We began using DaVinci Resolve three years ago, and it now acts as a centralized hub for both analog ingest and digital post production," he continues. "In doing so, we have eliminated any need for roundtripping. So, when it came to choosing a film scanner, Cintel was the obvious choice. It provides the perfect link, seamlessly bridging our analog and digital workflows."

The Cintel Film Scanner is currently located in the office lobby, and connected over Thunderbolt to Silbersalz Film’s master editing suite. Every scanned reel is saved to a centralized editing RAID, after which, it is processed through Resolve to create ProRes 4444 proxies, which are immediately available for editing and color correction.

This combination of software and hardware is ideal for boutique production companies such as Silbersalz Film, explains Josua. "Most of the time we'll create a campaign from beginning to end, so the ability to do everything from one edit suite, using one program, creates a lot of efficiencies and speeds up our turnaround."

He continues: "Not only is it straightforward to set up and operate, regardless of your familiarity with film, but we have also been impressed by the quality of the final scans and the tight integration with DaVinci Resolve. We love the simplicity of both scanner and software!”

"The fact we started out as DPs is definitely what has made us passionate about celluloid and fortunately, we have the Blackmagic Cintel Film Scanner so that we can really explore that passion, even as a relatively small boutique outfit,” concludes Josua.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Cintel Film Scanner, DaVinci Resolve, and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers,

Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.