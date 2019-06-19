Mobile Viewpoint's IP Transmission Products Use Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Micro

Fremont, CA - June 12, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Mobile Viewpoint, a leader in IP contribution solutions, is using DeckLink SDI Micro and DeckLink Micro Recorder in a number of their popular IP broadcast products. DeckLink products, the world’s highest quality PCIe capture and playback cards, are used in Mobile Viewpoint’s Terralink Mini, Terralink Mini-M, Agile Airlink and Baselink product lines.

Mobile Viewpoint is a global player, focusing on the development and implementation of IP transmission solutions for both the broadcast and security industries. Its H.264 and H.265 HEVC codec implementations and range of artificial intelligence driven production and storage solutions help major broadcasters such as BBC News, Al-Arabiya, Sky Sports News and NBC Sports deliver end to end video content.

With customers that shoot in a huge variety of locations and situations, Mobile Viewpoint uses the DeckLink card to support any video format or resolution and work with high quality connections to give their customers high quality video and audio along with compatibility for working with the widest range of professional Video equipment.DeckLink Micro Recorder, built for OEM manufacturers, is a low latency miniature video capture card for all SD and HD formats up to 1080p30, and allows Mobile Viewpoint to design their Agile Airlink to be an incredibly thin and light wearable ruggedized encoder and transmitter. Agile Airlink, which supports up to four H.265 video streams and bonds eight combined 3G and 4G connections for high quality live streaming, uses the DeckLink Micro Recorder to allow customers to capture in up to 18 different formats and with 10 bit color precision.

Mobile Viewpoint uses DeckLink SDI Micro cards with their Terralink Mini and Terralink Mini-M encoders, a line of products that provide smaller broadcasters and content owners the ability to broadcast live online video. The DeckLink SDI Micro, a miniature M.2 based capture card, is a miniature card with 3G‑SDI connections for simultaneous capture and playback in all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60 and also includes Black Burst and Tri‑Sync reference input. The DeckLink SDI Micro’s tiny size and ability to handle capturing from various SDI inputs have allowed Mobile Viewpoint to build an incredibly powerful mobile broadcasting from any location.

The DeckLink SDI Micro is also used for capture and playback with the Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink streaming solution.“We want our customers to be able to broadcast from any place and any event in the world, regardless of how big that broadcaster is. The DeckLink Micro products play a very important role in letting us do that,” said Michel Bais, Managing Director of Mobile Viewpoint. “The cards pack an incredible amount of features into a tiny size, which is perfect for developing portable broadcast solutions. Their Desktop SDK for DeckLinks is cross platform, well supported, easy to use and remains backward compatible while bringing new features over time.”

Press Photography

Product photos of DeckLink SDI Micro, DeckLink Micro Recorder and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.