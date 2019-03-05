Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder

Fremont, California, USA - March 5, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder, an all new PCIe capture card featuring 4 independent HDMI 2.0b input connections for simultaneously capturing any combination of SD, HD, Ultra HD, 4K DCI and even computer video formats.

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder is a high performance 8-lane Generation 3 PCIe capture card that can transfer data at rates up to 32Gb per second. Featuring 4 independent HDMI 2.0b input connections for multi-channel capture, DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder can capture 4 different streams of video at up to 60 frames per second. Each HDMI input connection can capture a completely different video standard or computer input signal, so it’s like getting 4 capture cards in one.

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder plugs into an available PCIe slot and appears as 4 separate capture cards on the host computer. Using the freely available Blackmagic Desktop Video SDK (software developer kit) for Mac, Windows and Linux, software developers can choose different HDMI channels for recording. Different software applications can all record different video streams at the same time. This makes DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder ideal for use with live streaming solutions, software production switchers, broadcast servers and more.

Customers can use any combination of different software applications such as vMix, Wirecast and OBS for multi-channel recording and streaming. For example, a customer using vMix can simultaneously record the input from 2 cameras, a computer and a game console, switch them live and broadcast live over the internet. Best of all, DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder is designed to fit into a single slot, making it perfect for use in low profile rack mount servers that are commonly found in broadcast newsrooms, vans, and data centers.

The four HDMI 2.0b connections on DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder can be used to record high quality 8 or 10-bit YUV and 10 or 12-bit RGB at up to 4K DCI 30p, or 8-bit RGB at up to 4K DCI 60p. DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder even supports computer and gaming consoles in 8-bit RGB up to 2560 x 1600 resolution. That means customers can record a mixture of video from cameras, computers, game consoles and more, all at the same time.

“The new DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder is ideal for customers that need to work with multiple video streams all at the same time,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder is exciting because it is a single PCIe card solution that does the work of four independent 4K capture cards!”

DeckLink Quad HDMI Recorder is available now for US$545 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. Developers can download the free Blackmagic Desktop Video SDK from the Blackmagic Design website.

