Chimney Group Continues Global Expansion with DaVinci Resolve Studio

Fremont, CA - April 29, 2019 - Blackmagic Design has today announced that Chimney Group, one of Europe's largest post production facilities, has continued to invest in DaVinci Resolve Studio as part of its rapid expansion into regions including the US, South East Asia, and Australia.

Founded by producer Henric Larsson in 1995, Chimney rapidly formed a reputation for offering pioneering post production services in Stockholm. Today, it boasts a global footprint that spans more than 400 employees across 14 offices in nine different countries, including cities such as Los Angeles (LA), Singapore, Berlin and Sydney.

The Chimney Group has now standardized its entire finishing workflow around the non-linear editor and color correction platform. “We have used a variety of finishing tools in the past, but nothing comes close to Resolve’s speed and efficiency. It’s a killer solution for us,” says Chimney Group’s Henric Larsson.

Adding: “We see ourselves as a creative factory, and with ever decreasing timelines required to get a project to market, using it ensures a more efficient workflow from onset DIT through to conform, color, and delivery. Not only can we support ACEs color management, IMF delivery, and HDR mastering from one box, but the NLE toolset opens up some interesting options in the future.”

Easy access to top talent for new studio openings, such as Chimney’s latest 6,000 square foot office in New York, was another reason for the shift. With eight suites for editing and grading alongside a visual effects pen, the new studio is the perfect modern platform for servicing a client roster that boasts Unilever, ESPN and Microsoft.

“With multi-platform support, it has become an industry standard for finishing, which means we find it much easier acquiring the right creative and technical talent,” Henric continues. “Also, we can use Resolve’s remote grading capabilities to access existing talent within our international footprint and deploy those capabilities wherever our clients need it.”

The Chimney Group are strong proponents of what Blackmagic Design is doing to make creative tools such as DaVinci Resolve more accessible.“Being freely available means more and more creatives are cutting their teeth on DaVinci Resolve who might not have done so otherwise,” concludes Henrik. “The more accessible the paintbrush is, the more talent our clients and we will have access to in the future. Everybody wins.”

