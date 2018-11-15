More than 25 Films at Austin Film Festival Created Using Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - November 15, 2018 - Blackmagic Design announced today that more than 25 feature length and short films competing at the 2018 Austin Film Festival used Blackmagic Design digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve Studio professional editing, grading and audio post production software.

Celebrating its 25th year, the Austin Film Festival focuses on the writers’ creative contribution to the film, and is unique for bringing professional and amateur screenwriters together to celebrate the role of screenplays in filmmaking. With a heavy focus on the art of story, the festival is intent on making the creators the stars, celebrating all aspects of filmmaking at the annual event. The 2018 Austin Film Festival begins Thursday, October 25th.

“We’re lucky to be able to find and support so many incredible films and filmmakers every year, and the fact that so many of the films we find—features, shorts, documentaries, narratives, animation—utilize Blackmagic Design cameras and DaVinci Resolve software I think speaks volumes,” said Harrison Glaser, Film Competition Director for the Austin Film Festival. “Blackmagic creates powerful products that help all levels of filmmakers make great films. We love seeing their impact on talented and deserving filmmakers grow each year.”

Feature films at the 2018 Austin Film Festival that used Blackmagic Design Cameras and/or DaVinci Resolve:

“The Money Stone” colored by Natacha Ikoli of Blue Table Post;

“Love Goes Through Your Mind” performed all transcodes and color with DaVinci Resolve. Portions of the film were also shot with a Blackmagic Cinema Camera 2.5k;

“F/11 and Be There” was shot on a Blackmagic URSA Mini 4K and colored in DaVinci Resolve Studio;

“Fishbowl” colored by Matthew Riggieri at Digital Dave;

“Empathy Inc.” colored by Darin Quan;

“Above the Clouds” DP Neil Oseman used the Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera to capture in car shots as well as tracking shots;

“Delia and Sammy” colored by Marilen Magsaysay;

“Worlds of Ursula K. LeGuin” colored by Leo Hallal;

“Alive” DP Charles Hamilton shot portions of the film on the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. Editor Rob Grant edited the film in DaVinci Resolve, and Brendon Rathbone colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Beyond the Night” colored by Dave Francis of Primal Films;

“Speaking in Tongues” colored by Alex Grigoras;

“Simple Wedding” Luke Cahill used DaVinci Resolve for titles, VFX and color.

Short films at the 2018 Austin Film Festival that used Blackmagic Design Cameras and/or DaVinci Resolve:

“Goodbye Sirena” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Connections” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“The Backward Astronaut” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Suspicion” shot on the Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K and colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Human Sun” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Minor Key” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“SIN-SFO” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Breasts” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Down” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Max and the Monster” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Clean Break” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Root for the Villain” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“Holy Moses” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“My Friend Shokat” colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“LIKE” edited and colored in DaVinci Resolve;

“The Wormwood Star” was shot with a Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro and colored with DaVinci Resolve;

“SHENJI458” colored in DaVinci Resolve.

