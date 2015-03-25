Bluebell Opticom Announces BlueNano BN366 4K-UHD Fibre Links

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- March 24, 2015 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced the BN366 4K-UHD field-deployable fibre links for use in outside broadcast (OB) applications. Part of Bluebell's BlueNano range of compact fibre optic interfaces, the BN366 is designed to transport 4K UHD signals cost-effectively over fibre or to convert output from up to four separate HD cameras. In this way, the BN366 helps OB crews to minimize the use of heavy copper cabling and take advantage of fibre's inherent pristine signal quality over long distances.

Based on Bluebell's field-proven technology and rugged packaging, the compact BN366 unit carries four independent 3G-SDI signals over two fibres to provide transparent, high-performance 4K links. Each BN366 multiplexes two separate wavelengths onto each fibre. Each wavelength is independent, enabling interference-free transmission over long distances. The BN366 also serves as a sturdy, compact conversion unit that transmits the outputs from up to four cameras over fibre. Whatever its function in a given situation, the BN366 uses premium-grade, broadcast-quality components to maintain high signal integrity and ensure transparent, error-free, pathological signal performance.

BN366 is fully compatible with Bluebell's BC Series of modular cards and frames, so units in the field can be easily integrated into the main OB truck or studio control room. BN366 units have already been successfully deployed to cover a number of major sporting events using the latest 4K Ultra-HDTV broadcast cameras.

"4K cameras are becoming more prevalent not only in studio and movie sets, but also in covering sports and other live events. This translates to a much higher quality broadcast but also creates challenges in converting the signals and getting them from the camera to the base," said Paul McCann, Bluebell Opticom managing director. "BN366 gives broadcasters a cost-effective, high-performance, and reliable link for the latest 4K cameras."

The BN366 unit is available now. Bluebell will demonstrate it at the 2015 NAB Show in booth N4422. Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

