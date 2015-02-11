Bluebell Opticom 2015 NAB Show Product Preview

Visit Bluebell Opticom at the 2015 NAB Show at Stand N4422 and with Joseph Electronics at Stand C6948

Bluebell Opticom at the 2015 NAB Show

ShaxX Broadcast Camera Interface

The ShaxX System from Bluebell has been designed to provide power insertion to broadcast cameras fitted with standard SMPTE 304M hybrid connectors, thus allowing them to be remotely powered over the hybrid cable.

For easier on-site deployment, complete camera chains can be multiplexed onto a single duplex singlemode fibre and powered locally, permitting broadcasters to utilise the ordinary singlemode optical fibre networks found within a stadium or available dark fibres. Utilising the popular BC Series footprint, we can also offer a complete wavelength management facility while providing all the camera and CCU communications, as well as power. In this way, up to 16 cameras can be easily deployed and connected over a single cable.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell-ShaxXduo.jpg

Photo Caption: ShaxX Broadcast Camera Interface

BC364 Multiformat SFP Interface

The BC364 is a compact rack-based multiformat converter for use with a wide range of broadcast video and audio signals. The BC364 provides a base unit that comprises input and output SFP cages. With different SFP converter modules, users can adapt the functionality of the unit to suit different applications. Signal input and output formats are defined by selecting appropriate standard SFPs that can perform optical and/or electrical format conversions. The BC364 card offers a range of options including distribution, format conversion, monitoring, and wavelength management including CWDM. Such a wide range of functionality enables the BC364 to act as a "toolkit" for systems engineers, as well as a high-quality converter for any fixed installation. Multiformat SFPs can convert to and from composite, HDMI, DVI, optical, and 3G-SDI. Units can also be used to regenerate optical signals from multimode to singlemode, repeat optical signals, or re-map wavelengths within existing fibre systems.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell-BC364Side.jpg

Photo Caption: BC364 Multiformat SFP Interface

BN366 4K Fibre Link

The BN366 is designed for the cost-effective transport of 4K UHD signals over fibre. Based on field-proven technology, the compact unit provides the transport of four 3G-SDI signals over a dual fibre link. The BN366 uses premium-grade, broadcast-quality components to maintain the highest signal integrity and ensure transparent, error-free pathological signal performance. Units have already been successfully deployed to cover a series of major sporting events using the latest 4K Ultra-HDTV broadcast cameras. Alternatively, the BN366 provides a sturdy, compact conversion unit that allows the outputs from up to four cameras to be transmitted over fibre. Units are fully compatible with Bluebell's BC Series of modular cards and frames, so units in the field can be integrated into the main OB truck or studio control room.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell-BN366Tpic4.png

Photo Caption: BN366 4K Fibre Link

Caddie-LB 4K Fibre Transport

At the 2015 NAB Show, Bluebell Opticom will launch the Caddie-LB 4K, specifically designed for OB and deployable applications. Caddie-LB 4K provides a single cable link between cameras and ENG/OB units. Features include four 3G/HD/SD-SDI video paths from the camera's on-air audio, intercom, and control data. Based on field-proven technology, the units offer a range of signals to the operator including program video, audio, comms, data, and genlock for camera control and synchronisation. All signals are multiplexed onto two fibres to ensure easy and quick system rigging. Units have already been successfully deployed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and at prestigious concert venues for high-profile UHD tests.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell-Caddie-LB4KRemotepic1.png

Photo Caption: Caddie-LB 4K Fibre Transport

Company Quote:

"We make our customers' jobs easier by designing innovative, reliable products that solve real problems. Our ShaxX solution leverages capabilities from our BC Series to provide flexible packaging to suit any of a number of broadcast challenges. Come see all of our fibre solutions at NAB."

-- Paul McCann, Managing Director, Bluebell Opticom

Company Overview:

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and in other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use worldwide, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.