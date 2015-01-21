Bluebell at BVE 2015:

BVE 2015 Product Preview

Bluebell Opticom

Stand M50

BC364 Multiformat SFP Interface

The BC364 is a compact, rack-based multiformat converter for use with a wide range of broadcast video and audio signals. The BC364 provides a base unit that comprises input and output SFP cages. With different SFP converter modules, users can adapt the functionality of the unit to suit different applications. Signal input and output formats are defined by selecting appropriate standard SFPs that can perform optical and/or electrical format conversions. The BC364 card offers a range of options including distribution, format conversion, monitoring, and wavelength management including CWDM. Such a wide range of functionality allows the BC364 to act as a "toolkit" for systems engineers as well as a high-quality converter for any fixed installation. Multiformat SFPs can convert to and from composite, HDMI, DVI, optical, and 3G-SDI. Units can also be used to regenerate optical signals from multimode to singlemode, repeat optical signals, or re-map wavelengths within existing fibre systems.

BN366 4K Fibre Link

The BN366 is designed for the cost-effective transport of 4K UHD signals over fibre. Based on field-proven technology, the compact unit provides the transport of 4 x 3G-SDI signals over a dual fibre link. The BN366 uses premium-grade, broadcast-quality components to maintain the highest signal integrity and ensure transparent, error-free pathological signal performance. Units have already been successfully deployed to cover a series of major sporting events using the latest 4K Ultra-HDTV broadcast cameras. Alternatively the BN366 provides a sturdy, compact conversion unit that allows the outputs from up to four cameras to be transmitted over fibre. Units are fully compatible with Bluebell's BC Series of modular cards and frames, allowing units in the field to be integrated into the main OB truck or studio control room.

BN623 Audio, Data, Intercom Link

The BN623 is the latest addition to the Bluebell BlueNano range of compact fibre optic interfaces providing bidirectional analogue audio and serial control data over fibre. The BN623 is specifically designed to link remote panels in an intercom system back to the main central routing position. The robust design allows the unit to be deployed in OB or flypack applications. The BN623 can be supplied in multimode, singlemode, and CWDM variations to suit all applications, offering a perfect complement to the BC323, BC550, and BC323-63 modules. Power can be supplied direct to the unit from the standard Bluebell PS12 or any readily available DC supply found on-site. A complimentary modular BC Series card is also available when a 19" rack-based solution is required.

Caddie-LB 4K

At BVE 2015, Bluebell Opticom will launch the Caddie-LB 4K, specifically designed for outside broadcast (OB) and deployable applications. Caddie-LB 4K provides a single cable link between cameras and ENG/OB units. Features include four 3G/HD/SD-SDI video paths from the camera's on-air audio, intercom, and control data. Based on field-proven technology, the units offer a range of signals to the operator including program video, audio, comms, data, and genlock for camera control and synchronisation. All signals are multiplexed onto two fibres to ensure easy and quick system rigging. Units have already been successfully deployed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and at prestigious concert venues for high-profile UHD tests.

"We aim to make our customers' jobs simpler by designing innovative, reliable products. We've hit the mark again with the latest entries to our product line, which we'll be demonstrating at BVE. Beyond that, we look forward to connecting with current and future customers to hear about their latest needs and challenges."

-- Paul McCann, Managing Director, Bluebell Opticom

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use worldwide, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.